Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.10.2020 / 14:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Sven-Olaf
Last name(s): Schellenberg

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Elmos Semiconductor SE

b) LEI
529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005677108

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
20.70 EUR 4367.70 EUR
20.65 EUR 11171.65 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
20.6640 EUR 15539.3500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-09-29; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


01.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
44227 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: http://www.elmos.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63049  01.10.2020 

Disclaimer

