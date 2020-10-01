 

Antares Pharma Enters Exclusive License Agreement With Ferring Pharmaceuticals for Nocdurna in U.S.

Antares Expands Urology Portfolio and Leverages Commercial Organization

EWING, N.J., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) (“the Company”), a pharmaceutical technology company, today announced that it entered into an exclusive license agreement with Ferring Pharmaceuticals (“Ferring”), a research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group, for the marketed product NOCDURNA (desmopressin acetate), which is indicated for the treatment of nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in adults who awaken at least two times per night to urinate, in the United States (U.S).

“This license agreement for NOCDURNA immediately expands our urology portfolio, which already includes XYOSTED, the best-selling branded testosterone replacement product in the United States. With a launch expected later in the fourth quarter, we look forward to leveraging the urology office call points of our 90-person national sales force and believe the significant overlap enhances execution efficiency and may provide for similar success in NOCDURNA as XYOSTED. Furthermore, we believe NOCDURNA supports our commercial strategy to enhance our growth through the expansion of our proprietary product portfolio,” said Robert F. Apple, President and Chief Executive Officer of Antares Pharma. “We remain committed to improving patient care and believe nocturnal polyuria is a clinically underappreciated disease, which leaves a large untreated patient population and significant unmet medical need.”

Ferring commercially launched NOCDURNA in late 2018 upon approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in June 2018 as the first and only rapidly dissolving sublingual tablet that treats adult patients with nocturia, who awaken at least two times per night to urinate, due to nocturnal polyuria (NP). More than 70 million people in the U.S. are affected by nocturia. NP is present in up to 88% of nocturia patients. Patients may already be taking medication for overactive bladder (OAB) or benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH); however, these medications may not reduce night-time urination because they do not treat NP. In patients diagnosed with NP, the kidneys produce too much urine at night, which can lead to frequent night-time bathroom visits and can be very disruptive to sleep.

