 

Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 14:50  |  120   |   |   

FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver has been consistently outperforming gold this year, creating some serious excitement around the silver market and the companies operating in prolific regions. Although silver has come down from its high of $29.85, it's still up over 75% since the beginning of the year at $23.50 and could go higher still as investors look for protection against volatile equity markets. The rising prices have resulted in significant investments into the space, along with bonanza-grade silver discoveries, generating exciting opportunities for silver mining companies like Vizsla Resources Corp. (TSXV:VZLA) (OTCQB:VIZSF), First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG) (TSX:FR), Pan American Silver Corp (TSX:PAAS) (NASDAQ:PAAS), Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE), and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSX:FVI).

Junior miner Vizsla Resources Corp. (VZLA.V) (VIZSF.QB) is proving itself as a force to be reckoned with in the space after announcing three sets of impressive high-grade silver drill results from its Panuco silver-gold project in Sinaloa over the last month. The company also received a C$10 million investment from Eric Sprott during a private placement financing at the end of July.

Uncovering Bonanza-Grade Silver in Mexico

Mexico is the top silver producing country in the world, responsible for nearly 23% of world production and more than 200 million ounces in 2019. In addition to its world-class mineral wealth, the country offers a regulatory environment that is highly favorable to the mining industry. In 2020, the 'last great silver district' in the country was consolidated for the first time by Vizsla Resources Corp.

After sampling high-grade silver at the Panuco silver-gold project, Vizsla commenced a drill program that will include up to 31,000 meters of drilling in 2020 and the company has continued to uncover promising results ever since.

Vizsla Resources Corp. has continued to turn out exciting discoveries at Panuco, starting with a high-grade discovery of 8,078 g/t silver equivalent (1,808.2 g/t silver, 66.8 g/t gold, 2.99% lead and 3.30 % zinc) over 6.0m from 69.0, including 12,992 g/t silver equivalent (2,889.2 g/t silver, 107.9 g/t gold, 4.80% lead and 4.56 % zinc) over 3.7m from 69.5m, including 21,034 g/t silver equivalent (2,240.0 g/t silver, 199.0 g/t gold, 12.85% lead and 3.27% zinc) over 0.85m from 72.35m. A month later, the company reported drilling 421 g/t silver equivalent (231.0 g/t silver and 2.19 g/t gold) over 6.75 meters from 286.40 meters including 1,245 g/t silver equivalent (821.0 g/t silver and 5.08 g/t gold) over 1.5m from 286.4 m. Then on August 27, Vizsla Resources Corp. announced its third discovery on the property after drilling 1,019 silver equivalent (689.5 grams per tonne (g/t) silver, 3.76 g/t gold) over 2.5 meters from 141.5 meters including 2,206 g/t silver eq.

Seite 1 von 5
Vizsla Resources Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Deutsche Small Caps - Basisinvestments eines Langfristdepots

Diskussion: S&T AG (Quanmax), wie erfolgreich geht es weiter?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Exercise of the overallotment option in Implantica and end of stabilisation period
Gamma Biosciences Acquires Nanopareil to Advance Next-Generation Purification Capabilities of ...
Regenerative Medicine Market worth $17.9 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Run The World: ASICS World Ekiden 2020 Takes Virtual Racing To A Whole New Level
Insulating Glass Window Market worth $16.2 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Pizza Hut International Celebrates Iconic Original Pan Pizza
The Best Pools Begin with the Best Pump
Accord-UK launches Pelgraz▼(pegfilgrastim) Pre-filled Injector and patient app, supporting ...
NUST MISIS: New Materials for a Device That Prevents Accidents Consequences at the Third-generation NPPs
Titel
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
Lundin Mining Announces Interruption of Processing Activities at Chapada Mine
EdgeVerve and Minit Partner to Deliver Actionable Process Intelligence
Ultromics Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Pioneering AI-based Cardiovascular Suite, EchoGo
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
New Work Culture Emerges as World Transitions
HGC appoints Kelvin Yip as General Manager of Carrier Business
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
D-Link Announces Revamped mydlink App with Improved Features
Pulling the future forward: The entertainment and media industry reconfigures amid recovery
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
Pan American Silver: Das war knapp!
30.09.20
SILBER: Steht Silber vor dem Knockout?
27.09.20
First Majestic Silver: Weiterer Rückschlag
26.09.20
MINENAKTIEN: First Majestic Silver - Raketenstart oder Absturz?
25.09.20
First Majestic stellt Update zum Steuerstreit mit der mexikanischen Steuerbehörde SAT bereit
25.09.20
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
24.09.20
Geldvermögen steigt: Kursrutsch nutzen – Allianz AG, AMS AG, Silver Viper Minerals, Pan American Silver, Osram Licht AG
23.09.20
Fresnillo plc.: Unterstützung (wieder) im Fokus
22.09.20
First Majestic Silver: Chartbild trübt ein
22.09.20
Pan American Silver: Nun gilt es!

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:28 Uhr
40.675
First Majestic, ein Silberjunior auf dem Weg in die Mittelklasse?
15:46 Uhr
5.554
Coeur Mining (Nyse: CDE) WKN: A0RNL2
25.09.20
190
Vizsla Resources
01.09.20
2
First Majestic veröffentlicht ESG-Bericht zur Nachhaltigkeit
27.07.20
150
First Majestic Silver...die BLASE ist am platzen!