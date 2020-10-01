 

Northern Neck Insurance Company Implements Guidewire InsuranceNow

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 14:55  |  34   |   |   

Northern Neck Insurance Company, a “Virginia only” insurer, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that Northern Neck successfully implemented InsuranceNow to modernize its infrastructure and increase operational efficiency. The company implemented InsuranceNow for all of its lines of business simultaneously.

“With InsuranceNow, we have a modern, customer-centric core system offering disaster recovery and scalability, while reducing our own internal system maintenance requirements,” said Pam Walker, senior vice president, Information Technology, Northern Neck. “User feedback about the system has been positive regarding increased productivity in claims processing due to the embedded workflow. Agents are also able to use InsuranceNow to process more transaction types than in the past. Through direct agent access to InsuranceNow, we no longer need a separate portal for agents to provide services to their customers.”

“We congratulate Northern Neck on its successful InsuranceNow implementation,” said David Burns, vice president, Professional Services, InsuranceNow, Guidewire Software. “We are thrilled that InsuranceNow is providing Northern Neck with a value-based P&C core platform as a cloud service to continue its mission of helping Virginians protect their financial futures by insuring their homes and most valuable possessions.”

About Northern Neck Insurance Company

Northern Neck Insurance Company is a "Virginia Only" insurer focused on protecting and preserving the interests of Virginians. The company insures responsible homeowners, landlords, renters and automobile owners against loss, harm and liability throughout Virginia by providing comprehensive, competitively-priced insurance and best-in-class response when a claim is filed. Northern Neck Insurance is offered through a large network of independent insurance agents throughout Virginia. For more information about Northern Neck, please visit the company website at www.nnins.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

Guidewire Software Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Timestream
U.S. Department of Energy Advances Nuclear Stockpile Research and Simulations with 4X More Powerful ...
Veolia Welcomes the Conclusions of the Board of Directors Held Today by Engie
Bloom Energy Announces Upcoming Investor Event
Datadog and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership
UBS and Banco do Brasil Launch UBS BB Investment Bank and Unveil the Firm’s Leadership Team
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
PLNAR Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program; Publishes Ready for Guidewire Integration for Virtual Interior Inspections
25.09.20
Trillium Mutual Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Business Innovation and Growth
22.09.20
Insurers Passing the Test on Claims, but UK Consumers Remain Sceptical About Insurance Industry
18.09.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE)
17.09.20
Talem Health Analytics Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program to Provide Insurers’ Insights Into Injury Claims
15.09.20
TempusDirect Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program to Increase Efficiency of Adjusters
15.09.20
VHV schließt die Einführung des ClaimCenters von Guidewire und die Migration für Kfz-Schaden erfolgreich ab
15.09.20
VHV Successfully Completes Implementation of Guidewire ClaimCenter and Migration of Motor Claims
14.09.20
Sasria Chooses Guidewire to Support Strategic Business Objectives
11.09.20
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients