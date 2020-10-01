Rimini Street Appoints Michael L. Perica as CFO
Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of business software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced the appointment of Michael L. Perica as executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) to support the Company’s next phase of growth. Perica leads the finance strategy and execution for Rimini Street and its global subsidiaries, and is responsible for all financial operations of the Company including global financial planning and analysis, accounting, revenue management, global treasury and tax, SEC reporting, finance systems and processes, audit, capital structure, capital markets activities, M&A and investor relations.
Successful 25 Year Track-Record in Financial Management and Capital Markets
Perica brings extensive public technology company financial leadership and capital markets experience to his new role at Rimini Street. Most recently, Perica served as vice president of finance and CFO of the $1.4 billion Energy Systems Global business unit at Enersys (NYSE: ENS), a global leader in stored energy solutions, where he led finance, treasury, tax, legal and HR. Perica joined Enersys as the result of a $750 million acquisition, where he led the sell-side process as CFO of Alpha Technologies, a leading provider of power conversion equipment, services and software to the telecommunications, renewable and industrial sectors. Prior to the sale of Alpha Technologies to Enersys, as CFO of Alpha Technologies, Perica developed and executed a strategic financial plan that resulted in a five-year period of double-digit compounded annual revenue and EBITDA growth driven by services expansion and acquisitions. Prior to his tenure at Alpha Technologies, Perica served as CFO of Channell Commercial Corporation, a leading provider of outdoor enclosures and wire management solutions. Earlier, Perica spent 12 years at various Wall Street investment banks and concluded his capital markets career as senior vice president and head of research at Brean Capital (formerly Brean Murray, Carret & Co.). Earlier in his capital markets career, Perica led the technology, media and telecommunications practice at Kaufman Bros., led the technology practice at Gruntal & Co. and was a Zacks and Reuters top-rated analyst for communications equipment at Olde Financial Corp. where he advised client boards on IPOs, secondary offerings and other capital raise strategies and plans.
