 

Rimini Street Appoints Michael L. Perica as CFO

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 15:00  |  57   |   |   

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of business software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced the appointment of Michael L. Perica as executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) to support the Company’s next phase of growth. Perica leads the finance strategy and execution for Rimini Street and its global subsidiaries, and is responsible for all financial operations of the Company including global financial planning and analysis, accounting, revenue management, global treasury and tax, SEC reporting, finance systems and processes, audit, capital structure, capital markets activities, M&A and investor relations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001005035/en/

Rimini Street Appoints Michael L. Perica as CFO (Photo: Business Wire)

Rimini Street Appoints Michael L. Perica as CFO (Photo: Business Wire)

Successful 25 Year Track-Record in Financial Management and Capital Markets

Perica brings extensive public technology company financial leadership and capital markets experience to his new role at Rimini Street. Most recently, Perica served as vice president of finance and CFO of the $1.4 billion Energy Systems Global business unit at Enersys (NYSE: ENS), a global leader in stored energy solutions, where he led finance, treasury, tax, legal and HR. Perica joined Enersys as the result of a $750 million acquisition, where he led the sell-side process as CFO of Alpha Technologies, a leading provider of power conversion equipment, services and software to the telecommunications, renewable and industrial sectors. Prior to the sale of Alpha Technologies to Enersys, as CFO of Alpha Technologies, Perica developed and executed a strategic financial plan that resulted in a five-year period of double-digit compounded annual revenue and EBITDA growth driven by services expansion and acquisitions. Prior to his tenure at Alpha Technologies, Perica served as CFO of Channell Commercial Corporation, a leading provider of outdoor enclosures and wire management solutions. Earlier, Perica spent 12 years at various Wall Street investment banks and concluded his capital markets career as senior vice president and head of research at Brean Capital (formerly Brean Murray, Carret & Co.). Earlier in his capital markets career, Perica led the technology, media and telecommunications practice at Kaufman Bros., led the technology practice at Gruntal & Co. and was a Zacks and Reuters top-rated analyst for communications equipment at Olde Financial Corp. where he advised client boards on IPOs, secondary offerings and other capital raise strategies and plans.

Seite 1 von 3
Rimini Street Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Timestream
U.S. Department of Energy Advances Nuclear Stockpile Research and Simulations with 4X More Powerful ...
Veolia Welcomes the Conclusions of the Board of Directors Held Today by Engie
Bloom Energy Announces Upcoming Investor Event
Datadog and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership
UBS and Banco do Brasil Launch UBS BB Investment Bank and Unveil the Firm’s Leadership Team
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
Rimini Street feiert, dass es Kunden 15 Jahre lang zum Erfolg verholfen hat
30.09.20
97% of PeopleSoft Licensees Believe Current Releases Meet Their Needs
28.09.20
Rimini Street Celebrates 15 Years of Delivering Client Success
23.09.20
Green Cargo verlängert Support-Vereinbarung mit Rimini Street für seine SAP-Anwendungen und ermöglicht es dem Unternehmen, sich auf eine agile IT-Strategie zu konzentrieren
22.09.20
Green Cargo Extends Support Agreement With Rimini Street for Its SAP Applications, Enabling Company to Focus on Agile IT Strategy
17.09.20
Rimini Street gewinnt Auszeichnung Gold Stevie für Unternehmen des Jahres und Arbeitgeber des Jahres
17.09.20
Rimini Street gibt Erklärung zum Gerichtsurteil über Anträge auf zusammenfassendes Teilurteil ab
16.09.20
Rimini Street Wins Gold Stevie Awards for Company of the Year and Employer of the Year
16.09.20
Rimini Street Statement on Court Ruling on Motions for Partial Summary Judgment
11.09.20
Vedacit verstärkt Innovationen durch Einsparungen bei der Umstellung der Oracle JD-Edwards- und Datenbanksoftware auf den Support von Rimini Street