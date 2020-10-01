Rimini Street Appoints Michael L. Perica as CFO

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of business software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced the appointment of Michael L. Perica as executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) to support the Company’s next phase of growth. Perica leads the finance strategy and execution for Rimini Street and its global subsidiaries, and is responsible for all financial operations of the Company including global financial planning and analysis, accounting, revenue management, global treasury and tax, SEC reporting, finance systems and processes, audit, capital structure, capital markets activities, M&A and investor relations.

