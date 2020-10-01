Ee Huei Sin to Assume Leadership of Keysight’s Electronic Industrial Solutions Group

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) today announced that Ee Huei Sin, head of Keysight’s General Electronics Measurement business, has been promoted to lead the Electronic Industrial Solutions Group, effective immediately.

Ee Huei Sin has been promoted to lead Keysight's Electronic Industrial Solutions Group (Photo: Business Wire)

Huei Sin takes over from Gooi Soon Chai who has led the business since 2015. Going forward, Soon Chai will continue to lead Eggplant, the test automation software company Keysight acquired in June 2020, as well as Keysight’s Order Fulfillment and Information Technology groups – all of which are key strategic functions for the company.

“Huei Sin is an impressive leader with a track record of delivering results and who knows our business and customers well,” said Ron Nersesian, chairman and CEO. “Her readiness for this critical role exemplifies Keysight’s long-standing commitment to growing and developing our talent across the globe. As a female business leader based in Asia with a global perspective, Huei Sin will help Keysight continue to accelerate the success of our electronic industrial customers.”

“Huei Sin is a very capable and strong leader,” added Soon Chai. “During her time with the company, she has held a diverse set of roles that make her uniquely qualified to take on this role. I am confident the Electronic Industrial Solutions Group will be well-positioned to serve customers and deliver strong results under Huei Sin’s leadership.”

Huei Sin joined the company in 1992 and has held a variety of global positions, including functional and business roles. In particular, she has expertise managing general purpose electronics measurement and semiconductor industry businesses. For the last two years, Huei Sin has also led Keysight’s company-wide efforts in the education market. Huei Sin is based in Penang, Malaysia and has previously worked for the company in the U.S.

