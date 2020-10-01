 

Ee Huei Sin to Assume Leadership of Keysight’s Electronic Industrial Solutions Group

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 14:59  |  31   |   |   

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) today announced that Ee Huei Sin, head of Keysight’s General Electronics Measurement business, has been promoted to lead the Electronic Industrial Solutions Group, effective immediately.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001005358/en/

Ee Huei Sin has been promoted to lead Keysight's Electronic Industrial Solutions Group (Photo: Business Wire)

Ee Huei Sin has been promoted to lead Keysight's Electronic Industrial Solutions Group (Photo: Business Wire)

Huei Sin takes over from Gooi Soon Chai who has led the business since 2015. Going forward, Soon Chai will continue to lead Eggplant, the test automation software company Keysight acquired in June 2020, as well as Keysight’s Order Fulfillment and Information Technology groups – all of which are key strategic functions for the company.

“Huei Sin is an impressive leader with a track record of delivering results and who knows our business and customers well,” said Ron Nersesian, chairman and CEO. “Her readiness for this critical role exemplifies Keysight’s long-standing commitment to growing and developing our talent across the globe. As a female business leader based in Asia with a global perspective, Huei Sin will help Keysight continue to accelerate the success of our electronic industrial customers.”

“Huei Sin is a very capable and strong leader,” added Soon Chai. “During her time with the company, she has held a diverse set of roles that make her uniquely qualified to take on this role. I am confident the Electronic Industrial Solutions Group will be well-positioned to serve customers and deliver strong results under Huei Sin’s leadership.”

Huei Sin joined the company in 1992 and has held a variety of global positions, including functional and business roles. In particular, she has expertise managing general purpose electronics measurement and semiconductor industry businesses. For the last two years, Huei Sin has also led Keysight’s company-wide efforts in the education market. Huei Sin is based in Penang, Malaysia and has previously worked for the company in the U.S.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.3B in fiscal year 2019. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Source: IR-KEYS

Keysight Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Timestream
U.S. Department of Energy Advances Nuclear Stockpile Research and Simulations with 4X More Powerful ...
Veolia Welcomes the Conclusions of the Board of Directors Held Today by Engie
Bloom Energy Announces Upcoming Investor Event
Datadog and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership
UBS and Banco do Brasil Launch UBS BB Investment Bank and Unveil the Firm’s Leadership Team
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:58 Uhr
Keysight Technologies Appoints Satish Dhanasekaran Chief Operating Officer
29.09.20
Keysight Delivers First 256 GSa/s Arbitrary Waveform Generator With 65 GHz Analog Bandwidth
28.09.20
Keysight, MediaTek Achieve Physical Layer Interoperability Development Testing Based on 3GPP Release 16 Specifications
23.09.20
Keysight Works with Qualcomm Technologies and SGS to Advance Testing of Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything Technology
21.09.20
Keysight Technologies Expands Automotive Portfolio with New Radar Multi-Target Simulator and Advanced Automotive Ethernet Solutions
15.09.20
Keysight Unveils Industry’s First Cloud-Native Solution to Test Performance and Security of Hybrid Networks
09.09.20
Keysight Technologies Bolsters Technical Support Services in Response to Growing Customer Demand for Test and Measurement Expertise
08.09.20
Keysight Technologies Selected by BSE to Deliver Inline Network Visibility Architecture
03.09.20
Keysight Enables Meizu to Deliver 5G Smartphones that Support Advanced Mobile Applications and Connectivity Capabilities
01.09.20
Keysight's CX3300 Anomalous Waveform Analytics Contributes to Waseda University's Hardware Trojan Detection Research