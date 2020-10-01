 

Avalon GloboCare Provides Clinical Updates on Its CAR-T Immuno-Oncology and Allogeneic Mesenchymal Stromal Cell (MSC) Therapy Programs Following Successful Completion of Phase I AVA-001 Clinical Trial

  • Expanded AVA-001 CAR T-cell therapy clinical trial to include enrollment of patients with relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma
  • Completed pre-clinical study and standardized process development for innovative allogeneic MSC-based cellular therapy candidate, CB-MSC-1; Anticipate initiation of first-in-human clinical trial in patients with acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in Q4 2020
  • Concurrent clinical development of MSC-derived exosomes (ACTEX-M) for treatment of cutaneous aGVHD

FREEHOLD, N.J., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO), a clinical-stage global developer of cell-based technologies and therapeutics, today provided a clinical update on its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy and allogeneic mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) therapy programs following successful completion of its Phase I clinical trial of AVA-001, the Company’s leading CAR T-cell therapy candidate in development for patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia (R/R B-ALL).

AVA-001

AVA-001 is a third generation CAR T-cell therapy which involves the 4-1BB (or CD28) co-stimulation signaling pathway, which we believe is designed to confer a more effective capacity for cancer cell-killing compared to older generation CAR T-cell therapies. As previously announced, Avalon has successfully completed a Phase I first-in-human clinical study of its leading CAR T-cell therapy candidate, AVA-001, for the treatment of R/R B-ALL (National Institute of Health clinical trial registration number: NCT03952923). Ninety percent of R/R B-ALL patients on trial achieved complete remission within one month of AVA-001 treatment and successfully proceeded to a curative-intent allogeneic bone marrow transplant. Accessory laboratory testing that accompanied this pilot clinical study has demonstrated evidence of enhancement in CAR T-cell persistence and protection against CAR T-cell exhaustion.

Given the positive results, Avalon is in the process of advancing AVA-001 CAR T-cell therapy for R/R B-ALL to the next phase of clinical development. In addition, Avalon is expanding its AVA-001 clinical trial to recruit patients with relapsed/refractory Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (R/R-NHL). This clinical paradigm of bridging CAR T-cell therapy to bone marrow transplant will provide a new therapeutic horizon with curative potential for patients with relapsed/refractory B-ALL, NHL and other hematologic malignancies.

ZeitTitel
03.09.20
Avalon GloboCare CEO to Participate in Virtual Panel: “New Approaches to COVID-19: Hidden Breakthroughs,” on Thursday, September 10th
03.09.20
Avalon GloboCare Announces Mesenchymal Stromal Cell Therapeutic Platform for COVID-19 and Acute Graft Versus Host Disease (aGVHD)