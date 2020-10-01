3D Systems Delivers New Innovation for its VSP System – Receives 510(k) Clearance for Improved Patient-Matched Surgical Guidance

Pioneer in personalized medicine delivers additional design and material offerings for craniomaxillofacial surgical guides that improve performance



The additions to 3D Systems’ VSP products offer the maxillofacial surgeon an unmatched portfolio of options for precise patient treatments

ROCK HILL, S.C., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) – inventor of 3D Printing and creator of Virtual Surgical Planning for craniomaxillofacial (CMF) applications - today is announcing that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has provided 510(k) clearance for maxillofacial surgical guides 3D printed using its LaserForm Ti and DuraForm ProX PA materials. The new clearance allows for more innovative surgical guide designs that improve performance and is the latest delivery on 3D Systems’ customer-centric approach to address the needs of surgeons performing maxillofacial and reconstructive surgeries. 3D Systems’ surgical guides produced using these materials as part of its VSP System offer unprecedented flexibility in design options, and are capable of having lower profile designs to enhance visibility and access in the surgical site, while also possessing improved strength and rigidity. Creating patient-specific surgical guides as part of the VSP System has been shown to save surgeons and patients hours in the operating room.1

As a pioneer in the personalized medicine space, 3D Systems’ VSP technology received FDA market clearance as a service-based approach to personalized surgery, combining expertise in medical imaging, surgical simulation, and 3D printing. The surgeon initiates the process, bringing their clinical knowledge and desired surgical plan to an online web meeting with a 3D Systems biomedical engineer to simulate and plan the surgical procedure. The outcome is a digital plan that is transferred to the operating room via accurate 3D printed patient-specific models, guides, and templates. 3D Systems has provided VSP solutions or anatomical services in more than 120,000 unique patient cases.

“Through close collaboration with surgeons and Stryker’s CMF division, we’ve uncovered opportunities to refine VSP guide designs that leverage additional capabilities in our materials portfolio,” said Menno Ellis, executive vice president, healthcare solutions, 3D Systems. “Our expert biomedical engineers are now able to design surgical guides tailored to the surgeon’s needs with enhanced properties that can help improve accuracy and facilitate procedures in ways not previously possible. Our powerful VSP System continues to transform surgery – enabling better patient outcomes.” 2,3