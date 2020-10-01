Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market to Garner $18.38 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 6.6% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

- Rise in incidence of chronic and infectious diseases and advancements in technologies have boosted the growth of the global immunoprotein diagnostic testing market

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market by Technology (Radioimmunoassay, Immunoturbidity Assay, Immunoprotein Electrophoresis, Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent assay and Others), Type (C-reactive Protein Diagnostic Test, Complement System Protein Diagnostic Test, Pre-albumin Diagnostic Test, Haptoglobin Diagnostic Test, Immunoglobulin Diagnostic Test, and Free Light Chain Diagnostic Test and Others), and Application (Autoimmune Disease Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Allergy Testing, Endocrine Testing, Oncology Testing, and Toxicology Testing): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". As per the report, the global immunoprotein diagnostic testing market was pegged at $10.13 billion in 2019, and projected to reach $18.38 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027.