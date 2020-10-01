Tennant Company Debuts Newest Robotic Floor Scrubber, the T380AMR; Smaller Size Allows Increased Maneuverability for Tight Areas

Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC), a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing of solutions to reinvent how the world cleans, today announced the launch of its newest autonomous floor cleaning machine, the T380AMR Robotic Floor Scrubber. The T380AMR’s smaller size enhances maneuverability and responsive navigation in tight areas, leading to maximum productivity. The new robotic floor scrubber is ideal for customers with narrow spaces or layouts that may have previously challenged other robotic machines. T380AMR units began shipping to North America customers in September and will begin shipping globally in November.

T380AMR: Enhanced Maneuverability for Maximum Productivity (Photo: Business Wire)

The T380AMR robotic cleaning machine is the latest in Tennant’s world-class AMR line that operates in complex, real-world environments without direct operator control. This frees up employees to focus on other tasks, like cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces. Cleaning has never been more important, as custodial crews put in additional time, effort and materials to thoroughly clean surfaces from top to bottom.

“With the introduction of the new T380AMR, Tennant is adding to its lineup of high-performing autonomous floor care machines that help meet the needs of our customers. During this critical time when our clients are seeking ways to clean their facilities more efficiently and effectively than ever before, it’s important that we provide cleaning solutions for varying footprints,” said David Strohsack, Vice President of Marketing, Tennant Company.

Tennant launched its first autonomous solution in 2018, with the introduction of the T7AMR Scrubber. Both the T7AMR and T380AMR are powered by BrainOS, an advanced artificial intelligence and robotic technology platform, from Tennant partner Brain Corp.

“The T380AMR’s smaller footprint allows for cleaning narrow aisles, making tighter turns and smaller U-turns. This pays off in maximum productivity as the smaller, more maneuverable machine goes where larger machines may not fit,” said Reid Rabon, Senior Global Product Manager, Tennant Company.

The T380AMR has the same proven reliability and performance of Tennant’s larger T7AMR, using the same drive system, user interface and sensors. It also includes unmatched support with Tennant’s AMR Customer Success and Service Team, available to assist customers nationwide.

Visit www.tennantco.com to learn more about the unique features, benefits and specifications of the new T380AMR Robotic Floor Scrubber. See it in action here.

Company Profile

Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.14 billion in 2019 and has approximately 4,400 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol “” are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries.

BrainOS is a registered trademark of Brain Corp.

