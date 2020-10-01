 

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Progenity, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 15:00  |  44   |   |   

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP (https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-progenity-inc-class-action-lawsuit.html) announces that purchasers of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement, as amended (the “Registration Statement”), issued in connection with Progenity’s June 2020 initial public offering (“IPO”) have until October 27, 2020 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Progenity class action lawsuit, Soe v. Progenity, Inc., No. 20-cv-01683 (S.D. Cal.), which is pending before Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Progenity common stock pursuant to the June 2020 IPO to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Progenity class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Progenity class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Progenity class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Progenity class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Progenity class action lawsuit, you must move the Court no later than October 27, 2020. If you wish to discuss the Progenity class action lawsuit or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Brian E. Cochran of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at bcochran@rgrdlaw.com. You can view a copy of the complaint as filed at https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-progenity-inc-class-action-lawsuit.html.

The Progenity class action lawsuit charges Progenity, certain of its officers and directors, and the underwriters of its IPO with violations of the Securities Act of 1933. Progenity specializes in developing and commercializing molecular testing products and precision medicine applications. Progenity provides in vitro molecular tests designed to assist parents in making informed decisions related to family planning, pregnancy, and complex disease diagnosis.

On or about June 22, 2020, defendants conducted Progenity’s IPO. In the IPO, defendants sold over 6.6 million shares of Progenity common stock to the investing public at a price of $15 per share, generating over $100 million in gross offering proceeds.

The Progenity class action lawsuit alleges that the Registration Statement for the IPO was negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact, omitted material facts necessary to make the statements contained therein not misleading, and failed to make the necessary disclosures required under the rules and regulations governing its preparation. Specifically, the Registration Statement failed to disclose, inter alia, the following adverse facts that existed at the time of the IPO, rendering numerous statements provided therein materially false and misleading: (i) that Progenity had overbilled government payors by $10.3 million in 2019 and early 2020 and, thus, had materially overstated its revenues, earnings and cash flows from operations for the historical financial periods provided in the Registration Statement; (ii) that Progenity would need to refund this overpayment in the second quarter of 2020 (the same quarter in which the IPO was conducted), adversely impacting its quarterly results; and (iii) that Progenity was suffering from accelerating negative trends in the second quarter of 2020 with respect to Progenity’s testing volumes, revenues and product pricing.

Seite 1 von 2
Progenity Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Timestream
U.S. Department of Energy Advances Nuclear Stockpile Research and Simulations with 4X More Powerful ...
Veolia Welcomes the Conclusions of the Board of Directors Held Today by Engie
Bloom Energy Announces Upcoming Investor Event
Datadog and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership
UBS and Banco do Brasil Launch UBS BB Investment Bank and Unveil the Firm’s Leadership Team
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:57 Uhr
PROG SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Progenity, Inc.
13:30 Uhr
Progenity Supports the Preeclampsia Foundation Call to Action to Accelerate Development and Adoption of Biomarker Tests for Preeclampsia
30.09.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Progenity, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before October 27, 2020
18.09.20
Progenity Announces Addition to Russell 2000 Index
17.09.20
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Progenity, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – PROG
11.09.20
ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Progenity, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – PROG
04.09.20
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Progenity, Inc. (PROG)
04.09.20
PROG Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Progenity, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 27, 2020
02.09.20
Progenity to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
02.09.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Progenity, Inc.