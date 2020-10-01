Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Progenity, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP (https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-progenity-inc-class-action-lawsuit.html) announces that purchasers of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement, as amended (the “Registration Statement”), issued in connection with Progenity’s June 2020 initial public offering (“IPO”) have until October 27, 2020 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Progenity class action lawsuit, Soe v. Progenity, Inc., No. 20-cv-01683 (S.D. Cal.), which is pending before Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Progenity common stock pursuant to the June 2020 IPO to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Progenity class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Progenity class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Progenity class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Progenity class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Progenity class action lawsuit, you must move the Court no later than October 27, 2020. If you wish to discuss the Progenity class action lawsuit or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Brian E. Cochran of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at bcochran@rgrdlaw.com. You can view a copy of the complaint as filed at https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-progenity-inc-class-action-lawsuit.html.

The Progenity class action lawsuit charges Progenity, certain of its officers and directors, and the underwriters of its IPO with violations of the Securities Act of 1933. Progenity specializes in developing and commercializing molecular testing products and precision medicine applications. Progenity provides in vitro molecular tests designed to assist parents in making informed decisions related to family planning, pregnancy, and complex disease diagnosis.

On or about June 22, 2020, defendants conducted Progenity’s IPO. In the IPO, defendants sold over 6.6 million shares of Progenity common stock to the investing public at a price of $15 per share, generating over $100 million in gross offering proceeds.

The Progenity class action lawsuit alleges that the Registration Statement for the IPO was negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact, omitted material facts necessary to make the statements contained therein not misleading, and failed to make the necessary disclosures required under the rules and regulations governing its preparation. Specifically, the Registration Statement failed to disclose, inter alia, the following adverse facts that existed at the time of the IPO, rendering numerous statements provided therein materially false and misleading: (i) that Progenity had overbilled government payors by $10.3 million in 2019 and early 2020 and, thus, had materially overstated its revenues, earnings and cash flows from operations for the historical financial periods provided in the Registration Statement; (ii) that Progenity would need to refund this overpayment in the second quarter of 2020 (the same quarter in which the IPO was conducted), adversely impacting its quarterly results; and (iii) that Progenity was suffering from accelerating negative trends in the second quarter of 2020 with respect to Progenity’s testing volumes, revenues and product pricing.