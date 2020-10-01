 

Words With Friends and the American Cancer Society Partner for Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Social Initiative, #WordsWithHope

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 15:00  |  27   |   |   

Today, Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced that its iconic game Words With Friends, in partnership with the American Cancer Society, is kicking off its second annual #WordsWithHope initiative: a month-long campaign supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Throughout October, a word of hope will be shared on Zynga’s social channels and in Words With Friends as the ‘Word of the Day’. The word’s definition will be a statement shared by influential people whose lives have been changed by breast cancer, illustrating the significance of screening and early detection, and celebrating the heroes that have faced this diagnosis head on.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001005174/en/

Words With Friends and the American Cancer Society Partner for Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Social Initiative, #WordsWithHope (Photo: Business Wire)

Words With Friends and the American Cancer Society Partner for Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Social Initiative, #WordsWithHope (Photo: Business Wire)

Joining Words With Friends and the American Cancer Society in this campaign are beloved individuals from the entertainment, fashion, literature, tech, medicine and sports sectors, including:

Alanis Morissette

Dr. Alpa Patel

Betsey Johnson

Bobby Cremins

Chandra Wilson

Deepthi Menon

Ellen Siminoff

EMM

Guy Branum

Javicia Leslie

Jonathan Tsipis

Kris Kim

Mary Kay Andrews

Melissa Rivers

Philippa Gregory

Phuong Phillips

Regina Dugan

Sarah Bird

Sue Monk Kidd

Suzy Nakamura

Taryn Southern

Virginia Williams

Wally Lamb

 

 

“We know that in the U.S. alone, one in eight women will receive a breast cancer diagnosis in her lifetime, and women of color are disproportionately affected,” said Deepthi Menon, Senior Vice President of Words With Friends. “With COVID-19 making it harder to connect to our support systems, we thought it vital to partner with the American Cancer Society to provide our community of players with the support they deserve. Our players have formed incredibly strong bonds over the years, and their courage, humor and grit is second to none. Their stories inspire us to continue to build a game they love, and we’re honored to be joined by these magnificent individuals and to offer support for a cause that connects so many.”

Seite 1 von 2
Zynga Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Timestream
U.S. Department of Energy Advances Nuclear Stockpile Research and Simulations with 4X More Powerful ...
Veolia Welcomes the Conclusions of the Board of Directors Held Today by Engie
Bloom Energy Announces Upcoming Investor Event
Datadog and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership
UBS and Banco do Brasil Launch UBS BB Investment Bank and Unveil the Firm’s Leadership Team
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.09.20
3 Aktien unter 10 US-Dollar, die bereit sind, im Jahr 2021 durchzustarten
23.09.20
Zynga bringt Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells weltweit heraus
23.09.20
Zynga Launches Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells Worldwide
08.09.20
Zynga to Present at the Goldman Sachs Virtual Communacopia Conference