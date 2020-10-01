 

Pittsburgh Steelers’ T.J. Watt Earns Sports Illustrated Cover as the NFL’s Top Takeaway Artist

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020   

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is featured on Sports Illustrated’s October 2020 cover as part of an in-depth story by senior writer Jenny Vrentas on turnovers in the NFL and how their increasing rarity puts a premium on uniquely talented players such as Watt.

Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt earns Sports Illustrated's October 2020 cover. (Photo: Business Wire)

The digital issue with multimedia content is available online Oct. 1. The print edition hits newsstands and ships to subscribers on Oct. 5.

On the Cover:

The key to NFL success is simple: turnovers. The team with the most almost always wins and as a result, interceptions and fumbles are rarer than ever. This makes Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt exceptionally valuable: no one in the NFL is better at forcing a turnover than Watt. His cover photo was shot exclusively by SI on Sept. 15. With T.J.’s appearance the Watt family joins a unique club: siblings who have appeared on the SI cover art different times. T.J.’s older brother J.J Watt of the Houston Texans has been on the cover multiple times. The list of SI sibling appearances includes Serena and Venus Williams, Eli and Peyton Manning, Pedro and Ramon Martinez and more.

Also in SI’s October issue:

The Masters’ Opportunity. Augusta National has always prided itself as a place where time stands still. But nothing is normal about this year's November Masters. Michael Rosenberg illustrates how golf's most hallowed event has a unique opportunity to evolve.

The mask debate. While a hot-button issue now, it’s nothing new in sports. NHL goalies were once shamed for covering up in the name of safety. Steve Rushin explores the history of mask appeal in sports.

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s fun revolution. “Fun" is not a word anyone will associate with 2020, unless the topic is the San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. Emma Baccellieri shares how Tatis Jr. turned a shortened season into a joyful celebration of his talent, disregarding the MLB’s stodgy culture.

The future of the NCAA. The lawyer who helped retired NFL players reach a concussion class-action settlement with the league has a new target and a new strategy: take on college football over the same issue with a blizzard of individual cases. Jason Schwartz explores how the future of the NCAA could be at stake.

