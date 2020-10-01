 

Wells Fargo Sponsors Panel Discussion on “Navigating Uncertainty The 30+ Year Retirement”

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 15:00  |  35   |   |   

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC):

What:

 

Wells Fargo is sponsoring a virtual panel discussion on “Navigating Uncertainty: The 30+ Year Retirement” with The Longevity Project, in collaboration with the Stanford Center on Longevity. The panel, which is available to the public, will bring together some of the leading financial and economic voices in the country.

 

When:

 

Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020

9:00 a.m. – 10: 00 a.m. PT (12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET)

 

Why:

 

To analyze how a year of unprecedented uncertainty has altered retirement plans for millions of Americans and how individuals, businesses, and policy makers should be grappling with the 30+ year retirement in our rapidly shifting world.

 

View the Planning for the 30+ Year Retirement white paper (PDF) for additional information on the implications longevity has on retirement.

 

Who:

 

Speakers will include Teresa Ghilarducci, a nationally recognized expert in retirement security and a professor of economics at The New School for Social Research; Chris Farrell, an award-winning journalist and a senior economics contributor for Minnesota Public Radio and for Marketplace; and Tracie McMillion, the head of global asset allocation strategy for Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

 

Where:

 

Register for the online virtual event.

 

Wells Fargo Investment Institute, Inc. is a registered investment adviser and wholly-owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., a bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company.

