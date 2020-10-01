Quidel Announces Preliminary Revenue for Third Quarter 2020

"The entire team at Quidel has truly risen to the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, producing and shipping millions of tests to those with the greatest need, and further democratizing testing by providing affordable rapid testing to tens of thousands of communities throughout the United States. We are proud of the leading role we are playing to slow the spread of disease and, ultimately, get Americans back to work," said Douglas Bryant, president and chief executive officer of Quidel Corporation. "Moving forward, we expect even greater success in augmenting our supply chains and production for our COVID-19 diagnostic products, resulting in $800 million or more in revenue in our final quarter of 2020."

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) (“Quidel”), a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced today that it expects revenues in the third fiscal quarter of 2020 to be in the range of $475 million to $477 million.

These preliminary results are based on management’s initial analysis of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company expects to issue full financial results for the third quarter in late October.

Quidel to Hold Virtual Investor Day on November 12th

Quidel’s management team will hold a virtual Investor Day presentation on November 12, 2020 beginning at 8:00 am Pacific Time with a question-and-answer session scheduled immediately following the management presentation. During the presentation, the Company will discuss business and financial developments and trends. The Company's statements may contain or constitute material information that has not been previously disclosed.

A live webcast and audio archive of the presentation will be available via the Investor Relations section of the company’s Web site at http://ir.quidel.com. Participants should allow approximately five to ten minutes prior to the presentation's start time to visit the site and download any streaming media software needed to listen to the Internet webcast. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the company’s Web site for 90 days.

About Quidel Corporation

Quidel Corporation serves to enhance the health and well-being of people around the globe through the development of diagnostic solutions that can lead to improved patient outcomes and provide economic benefits to the healthcare system. Marketed under the Sofia, QuickVue, D3 Direct Detection, Thyretain, Triage and InflammaDry leading brand names, as well as under the new Solana, AmpliVue and Lyra molecular diagnostic brands, Quidel’s products aid in the detection and diagnosis of many critical diseases and conditions, including, among others, COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, Strep A, lyme, herpes, pregnancy, thyroid disease and fecal occult blood. Quidel's Triage system of tests comprises a comprehensive test menu that provides rapid, cost-effective treatment decisions at the point-of-care (POC), offering a diverse immunoassay menu in a variety of tests to provide diagnostic answers for quantitative BNP, CK-MB, d-dimer, myoglobin, troponin I and qualitative TOX Drug Screen. Quidel’s research and development engine is also developing a continuum of diagnostic solutions from advanced immunoassay to molecular diagnostic tests to further improve the quality of healthcare in physicians’ offices and hospital and reference laboratories. For more information about Quidel’s comprehensive product portfolio and to explore exciting employment opportunities, visit quidel.com.