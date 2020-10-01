Nathan Rogge Named 2020 CEO of the Year by the San Diego Business Journal

Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL), a community business bank headquartered in San Diego, is pleased to announce that Nathan Rogge, President and CEO of Bank of Southern California, has been recognized as the San Diego Business Journal 2020 CEO of the Year awards winner in the category of Medium Company. This award recognizes local industry leaders’ great achievements within their companies and in the community

Nathan Rogge, President and CEO of Bank of Southern California, Named 2020 CEO of the Year by the San Diego Business Journal. (Photo: Business Wire)

During this past year, Mr. Rogge led Bank of Southern California through another exciting year of success and growth that saw a strategic acquisition, the development of a stronger financial position, and a continued focus on supporting Southern California’s business community. Through strategic planning, solid coordination with the Bank’s executive team, and an unwavering high-performance mentality, he has built a stronger bank that continues to achieve its goal of being the premier business bank in the region.

“I am honored to have been nominated and selected as the 2020 CEO of the Year by the San Diego Business Journal,” said Nathan Rogge. “This recognition means a lot to me, but more importantly to our company. Bank of Southern California’s success can be attributed to the support, hard work, and dedication of our employees, and I accept this award on their behalf.”

About Bank of Southern California

A growing community bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, CA, is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank’s solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Bernardino County, and the Coachella Valley in Riverside County. For more information, please visit https://www.banksocal.com/ or call 844.BNK.SOCAL.

