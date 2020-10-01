RealPage Reports a Rebound in U.S. Apartment Leasing in the Third Quarter

That product absorption pace is more than four times the minimal demand for about 34,000 apartments recorded in the second quarter, which normally is the seasonal peak in leasing activity. Furthermore, demand in the third quarter topped the net leasing volume from the same period a year ago by 8 percent.

Bouncing back from the limited demand results seen earlier in the year, U.S. rental apartment leasing proved strong in the third quarter, according to real estate technology and analytics firm RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ: RP). The occupied apartment count climbed by 146,517 units on net in the July through September time frame.

“While the U.S. economy has a long way to go before it’s fully healed, there’s enough job production to allow new household formation to return in some areas, so apartment demand is back,” RealPage chief economist Greg Willett said. “Leasing activity is still spotty by metro and by individual neighborhood, but the overall story is a good one.”

RealPage calculations show especially big demand for apartments in three Sun Belt metros – Dallas/Fort Worth, Atlanta and Houston. Those three areas absorbed some 7,700 to 9,000 apartments apiece and combined to account for 17% of the nation’s apartment absorption in the third quarter. Leasing activity also was solid during the quarter in Phoenix, Denver and Charlotte.

In contrast, apartment demand remained weak during the third quarter in some of the country’s most expensive areas, especially those in the Northeast and along the West Coast. New York suffered net move-outs from another 11,705 units during the quarter, and the occupied apartment count dropped by 3,637 units in San Francisco. Essentially no demand for apartments registered during the quarter across Seattle, Chicago and Washington, DC, while the increase in occupied apartments was mild in Los Angeles and Boston.

Occupancy Remains Healthy, But Rent Cuts Are Common

The country’s apartment occupancy rate stands at 95.6 percent as of the third quarter, inching up from 95.3 percent in the second quarter. Occupancy is a little below the year-ago level of 96.3 percent, which was close to an all-time high.

So far, apartment occupancy is holding well above the performance seen in the last recession. Looking back to a little more than a decade ago, U.S. apartment occupancy got down to a low of 92.0 percent in late 2009.

RealPage analysts see minimal impact on occupancy from units that are full despite residents not paying rent. The firm’s rent collections information for professionally-managed properties shows that payments have barely slipped from normal levels, so very few renters in these communities owe notable back rent that will make them vulnerable to eviction over the next few months.