 

RealPage Reports a Rebound in U.S. Apartment Leasing in the Third Quarter

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 15:00  |  49   |   |   

Bouncing back from the limited demand results seen earlier in the year, U.S. rental apartment leasing proved strong in the third quarter, according to real estate technology and analytics firm RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ: RP). The occupied apartment count climbed by 146,517 units on net in the July through September time frame.

That product absorption pace is more than four times the minimal demand for about 34,000 apartments recorded in the second quarter, which normally is the seasonal peak in leasing activity. Furthermore, demand in the third quarter topped the net leasing volume from the same period a year ago by 8 percent.

“While the U.S. economy has a long way to go before it’s fully healed, there’s enough job production to allow new household formation to return in some areas, so apartment demand is back,” RealPage chief economist Greg Willett said. “Leasing activity is still spotty by metro and by individual neighborhood, but the overall story is a good one.”

RealPage calculations show especially big demand for apartments in three Sun Belt metros – Dallas/Fort Worth, Atlanta and Houston. Those three areas absorbed some 7,700 to 9,000 apartments apiece and combined to account for 17% of the nation’s apartment absorption in the third quarter. Leasing activity also was solid during the quarter in Phoenix, Denver and Charlotte.

In contrast, apartment demand remained weak during the third quarter in some of the country’s most expensive areas, especially those in the Northeast and along the West Coast. New York suffered net move-outs from another 11,705 units during the quarter, and the occupied apartment count dropped by 3,637 units in San Francisco. Essentially no demand for apartments registered during the quarter across Seattle, Chicago and Washington, DC, while the increase in occupied apartments was mild in Los Angeles and Boston.

Occupancy Remains Healthy, But Rent Cuts Are Common

The country’s apartment occupancy rate stands at 95.6 percent as of the third quarter, inching up from 95.3 percent in the second quarter. Occupancy is a little below the year-ago level of 96.3 percent, which was close to an all-time high.

So far, apartment occupancy is holding well above the performance seen in the last recession. Looking back to a little more than a decade ago, U.S. apartment occupancy got down to a low of 92.0 percent in late 2009.

RealPage analysts see minimal impact on occupancy from units that are full despite residents not paying rent. The firm’s rent collections information for professionally-managed properties shows that payments have barely slipped from normal levels, so very few renters in these communities owe notable back rent that will make them vulnerable to eviction over the next few months.

Seite 1 von 3
RealPage Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Timestream
U.S. Department of Energy Advances Nuclear Stockpile Research and Simulations with 4X More Powerful ...
Veolia Welcomes the Conclusions of the Board of Directors Held Today by Engie
Bloom Energy Announces Upcoming Investor Event
Datadog and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership
UBS and Banco do Brasil Launch UBS BB Investment Bank and Unveil the Firm’s Leadership Team
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.09.20
Camden Signs 50,000 Unit Order to Deploy RealPage CommunityConnect
14.09.20
RealPage Introduces Waste Management Solution
14.09.20
RealPage Launches CommunityConnect