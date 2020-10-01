iHeartMedia Names Cheryl Mills to Its Board of Directors

Mills, a successful entrepreneur with strategy and policy expertise and a long history of public service, founded BlackIvy as a values-driven company that builds and grows commercial enterprises in Sub- Saharan Africa to meet the needs of an expanding consumer population and growing business sector. BlackIvy’s platform of businesses across East and West Africa include housing, healthcare, food, warehousing and logistics. As CEO of the company, Mills oversees all facets of the Company from strategy to capital-raising.

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT), the leading audio company in America, today announced that it has named Cheryl Mills, founder and Chief Executive Officer of the BlackIvy Group LLC, to its Board of Directors. Her appointment expands the iHeartMedia board to eight directors.

“We are extremely pleased that Cheryl Mills is joining the iHeart board,” said Bob Pittman, Chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia, Inc. “Her depth and breadth of experience, her leadership in policy, business and entrepreneurship, education and media, and her deep commitment to public service, will provide strong and unique value to our board and our company, and we are looking forward to her contributions.”

Prior to BlackIvy, Mills served as Chief of Staff to Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton and Counselor to the U.S. Department of State, where she managed foreign policy and operational priorities of the $55 billion agency that employs more than 50,000 officials across 160 countries. She directly supervised specific policy areas, including the Obama Administration’s $3.5 billion global hunger and food security initiative spanning 19 countries, including 12 in Africa.

From 2002 – 2009, Ms. Mills served as Senior Vice President for Administration and Operations and as General Counsel at New York University, one of the nation’s largest private universities with a $2.2 billion dollar annual operating budget and more than 50,000 students attending 18 schools and colleges in New York City and sites in Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and South America.

Ms. Mills previously served as Senior Vice President for Corporate Policy and Public Programming at Oxygen Media and as Deputy Counsel to the President at the White House. Ms. Mills’ legal experience also includes serving as Associate Counsel to the President and as an associate at the Washington, D.C. law firm of Hogan and Hartson.

Ms. Mills currently serves on the board of BlackRock, Inc., the Clinton Foundation and the See Forever Foundation / Maya Angelou Public Charter School.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; through its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; other digital products and newsletters; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

