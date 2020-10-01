 

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Appoints Elizabeth Garofalo, M.D. to Board of Directors

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced the appointment of Elizabeth (Betsy) Garofalo, M.D. to its Board of Directors. Dr. Garofalo is a biopharma executive with more than 25 years of experience in global clinical development and regulatory affairs.

“Dr. Garofalo is a highly-regarded business leader and innovator with invaluable clinical development experience,” said Stephen R. Biggar, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman of Acadia’s Board of Directors. “We are excited to welcome her to the Board of Directors and look forward to leveraging her significant CNS research and development expertise, particularly as the company advances its innovative late stage and growing early stage pipeline.”

“I look forward to working with the talented Acadia management team as they continue to seek breakthroughs in the field of CNS, pioneering new research and developing innovative new therapies to address unmet needs,” said Dr. Garofalo.

Since 2016, Dr. Garofalo has served as the Principal for EAG Pharma Consulting LLC. Prior to that, Dr. Garofalo served in numerous leadership roles including as the Global Head of Clinical Development and member of the Novartis Global Development Leadership Team, Chair of the Novartis Portfolio Stewardship Board, Co-Head of the Novartis Neuroscience Franchise, Head of the Neuroscience Therapy Area at Astellas, Ann Arbor Site Head of Worldwide Regulatory Affairs at Pfizer, and Ann Arbor Site Head of Neuroscience at Pfizer.

Dr. Garofalo currently serves on the board for the Institute for Advanced Clinical Trials in Children and is the Chair of the Business Advisory Board for the Epilepsy Foundation of America. She earned her M.D. from the Indiana University School of Medicine and completed fellowships in pediatric neurology and epilepsy at the University of Michigan Medical School.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia is trailblazing breakthroughs in neuroscience to elevate life through science. For more than 25 years we have been working at the forefront of healthcare to bring vital solutions to people who need them most. We developed and commercialize the first and only approved therapy for hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis. Our late-stage development efforts are focused on dementia-related psychosis, negative symptoms of schizophrenia and Rett syndrome, and in early-stage clinical research we are exploring novel approaches to pain management, and cognition and neuropsychiatric symptoms in central nervous system disorders. For more information, visit us at www.acadia-pharm.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

