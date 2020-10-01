 

Fastly Completes Acquisition of Signal Sciences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020   

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of an edge cloud platform, today announced it has successfully completed the acquisition of Signal Sciences (“Signal Sciences”). The transaction combines Signal Sciences’ powerful web application and API security solutions with Fastly’s edge cloud platform and existing security offerings to form a unified suite of modern security tools. This robust new security portfolio, designed for the way developers work, unlocks innovation at the edge and removes silos between developers, operations, and security teams to shorten development cycles and protect websites and web applications alike.

“We are excited to close this transaction and welcome the talented team at Signal Sciences to Fastly,” said Joshua Bixby, Chief Executive Officer of Fastly. “Our companies are similarly focused on giving developers more control and visibility by designing offerings that embrace modern DevOps practices. Together with Signal Sciences, we will deliver a web application and API security portfolio that will power and protect companies as they navigate and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. We’re thrilled to continue to deliver solutions that DevOps teams love in their pursuit of building the next wave of great digital experiences.”

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Union Square Advisors acted as financial advisors to Fastly, and Cooley LLP acted as its legal advisor with regard to the transaction. Qatalyst Partners acted as financial advisor to Signal Sciences, while Goodwin Procter LLP acted as its legal adviser.

About Fastly

Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly’s edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing our customers’ applications as close to their end-users as possible — at the edge of the internet. Fastly’s platform is designed to take advantage of the modern internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development with unmatched visibility and minimal latency, empowering developers to innovate with both performance and security. Fastly’s customers include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Vimeo, Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub.

