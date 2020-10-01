Christina Lake Cannabis Announces Commencement of Trading on the CSE

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. (the “Company” or “CLC” or “Christina Lake Cannabis”) is pleased to announce that its common shares will begin trading today on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) at 9:30 am EDT on Thursday, October 1, 2020 under the ticker symbol “CLC”. Christina Lake Cannabis is a premier producer of high-quality, low-cost, sun-grown cannabis flower, oil cannabinoids, as well as hemp-based extracts and derivatives, serving domestic and international markets. CLC is presently in the process of harvesting a crop of more than 22,500 plants of eight unique cannabis strains on its 32-acre site in the Christina Lake region of British Columbia. The expected yield of this harvest is at least 22,500 kg/49,500 lb.



After acquiring its 32-acre property in October 2018, CLC has reached several key milestones in its pursuit of becoming one of the largest Canadian firms for outdoor cannabis cultivation and extraction. Accomplishments to date include the following: