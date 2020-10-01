DIVERGENT Energy Services Announces a Financial Update

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp. (“Divergent”, the "Company", or “DVG”) (DVG: TSX-V) is pleased to announce an update on its financial position.



As highlighted in our Investor Presentation for the Annual General Meeting held on June 25, 2020 (available on our website: www.divergentenergyservices.com), a strategic transformation is underway to address the financial challenges facing the Company. Improving the working capital ratio is fundamental to the Company’s ability to access growth capital. A key first step is to negotiate the conversion of certain current liabilities into manageable long-term debt the repayment of which coincides with the Company’s expected cash flows.