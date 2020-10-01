 

Check Point Software to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 22, 2020

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced that it will release its third quarter financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, on Thursday, October 22, 2020, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a video conference call with the investment community at 8:30 AM EDT/5:30 AM PDT on October 22. A live webcast of the call will be hosted on the company’s website at http://www.checkpoint.com/ir.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its solutions protect customers from cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of attacks. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture that defends enterprises’ cloud, network and mobile device held information, plus the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

INVESTOR CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT:
Kip E. Meintzer Gil Messing
Check Point Software Technologies Check Point Software Technologies 
+1.650.628.2040 +1.650.628.2260
ir@checkpoint.com  ﻿press@checkpoint.com

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.09.20
Check Point Software Technologies Redefines Secure Remote Access for Enterprises
10.09.20
Check Point Software Technologies Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Report for Mobile Threat Management
09.09.20
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time