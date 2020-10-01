ATW Tech announces a private placement of common shares valued at 1.5 million CAD and a letter of intent for the concurrent acquisition of Semeon Analytics Inc., an Artificial Intelligence company

The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used by ATW Tech, for its own benefit and that of its subsidiaries, to integrate into its structure Semeon Analytics Inc. (" Semeon "), a company to be acquired in connection with the acquisition contemplated below; to pay for the costs of the Semeon acquisition; to develop ATW Tech's and Semeon's products; and to commercialize Semeon's and ATW Tech's products.

MONTREAL, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATW Tech Inc . (the " Company " or " ATW Tech ") (TSX-V: ATW) is pleased to announce the signing of a letter of intent for a $1,500,000 private placement through the issuance of 30,000,000 common shares of the Company (the " Shares ") at a price of $0.05 per Share (the " Private Placement "). This Private Placement replaces the private placement that was announced by the Company on February 12, 2020. The Private Placement is expected to close on or around October 23, 2020.

The Shares issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month restricted trading period in accordance with applicable securities legislation. In addition, the Private Placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Acquisition of Semeon Analytics Inc.

The Company also announces the signing of a letter of intent to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Semeon for an aggregate purchase price of $2,880,000 (the "Transaction"). Subject to some adjustments, this price will be payable by the issuance to the vendors of 57,600,000 Shares (the "Purchase Price"). The Purchase Price may be adjusted with the issuance of a maximum of 1,500,000 additional Shares, for an additional consideration of $75,000 (the "Adjustment"), following the due diligence review of the Company and to the extent that Semeon will have paid all of its debts prior to the closing of the Transaction. The Transaction is expected to close on or around October 23, 2020.

Incorporated since May 1, 2020, the company, now known as Semeon Analytics Inc., was created to acquire the intellectual property, employees and other assets of a high-potential technology company and to continue its activities. Following the acquisition, Semeon became the exclusive owner of all rights related to the development and exploitation of a unique technology combining semantics, artificial intelligence and machine learning. The assets that were purchased generated revenues of $334,160 in 2019. As at August 31, 2020, according to its own unaudited financial statements, Semeon recorded assets of $889,217 and liabilities of $1,050,528, the latter of which must be fully repaid before the closing, so that Semeon will be acquired free of any debt. In addition, for the period from May 4, 2020 to August 31, 2020, Semeon recorded net proceeds of $5,000.