Latin Metals Receives Permit to Resume Exploration Activities in Peru

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. ( " Latin Metals " or the " Company " ) - (TSX - V: LMS ) (OTC QB : LMSQF ) provides an update on the resumption of exploration activities in Peru and details of management changes.

The Company's Peruvian subsidiary has received the necessary permits to resume operations in Peru.

Over the past months, non-essential activities have been restricted in Peru due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but resumption of certain activities is now allowed with prior authorization from the Ministry of Health. To obtain the necessary SISCOVID permit, Latin Metals has submitted a comprehensive emergency plan and sanitary working protocols, which will ensure all exploration is carried out in a safe manner. The Company is now able to proceed with planned work at the recently acquired Lacsha and Auquis copper projects, both of which are located within the Coastal Copper belt.

“We believe that our exploration at Lacsha and Auquis can be carried out in a safe manner and we are happy to be further de-risking these projects through detailed surface exploration,” stated Keith Henderson, the Company’s President & CEO. “At a time when many explorers and developers have simply stopped work, we want to demonstrate that value can be created, even during challenging times. We hope that our work will allow us to define drill targets before year end.”

Planned work will include stakeholder engagement, followed by mapping and geochemical sampling to further define target areas on the properties. The goal is to define drill targets and secure permits for drill testing before securing joint venture partners to fund exploration drilling.

The Company is also actively seeking to acquire additional exploration properties in Peru and welcomes submittals from any owners of mineral rights.

Management - CFO

The Company announces the appointment of Ms. Dani Palahanova as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Palahanova replaces Mr. Blaine Bailey who will assist the Company through a transition period. The Company would like to thank Mr. Bailey for his hard work over the past several years and wishes him every success in the future.

Ms. Dani Palahanova is a CPA, CGA with over 15 years of experience in managing and leading finance and accounting functions of publicly listed Canadian companies operating internationally. Ms. Palahanova has held positions as CFO, Controller and Corporate Secretary for various junior exploration and technology companies in Vancouver. She was an instrumental member of the finance team that supported Asanko Gold Inc. transition from a late stage exploration company to a mid-tier gold producer. Ms. Palahanova holds an Executive MBA degree from Simon Fraser University, Beedie School of Business.