Toronto-GTA—Based Luxury Real Estate Leader Invidiata Makes Innovative Move to eXp Realty Global Network

Invidiata , a powerhouse luxury brand known for selling high-end properties throughout Canada, was established 35 years ago by Christopher Invidiata and was previously part of the RE/MAX network. Invidiata has sold more than $4 billion in residential real estate and was named the #1 RE/MAX team in Canada more than 15 times since 2001 as well as achieving #1 team worldwide in 2007 and 2012. As leaders in the real estate industry for more than three decades, Invidiata has consistently developed and maintained cutting edge marketing strategies combined with providing the highest caliber of service to clients to achieve its phenomenal growth.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. and TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, eXp Realty , one of the fastest-growing, global residential real estate companies, announced that Toronto-GTA-based Christopher Invidiata and his team are joining eXp Realty as a broker partner. Invidiata and its 21 agents will join the 35,000 real estate agents in the global eXp Realty network, expanding the company’s existing Canadian footprint and signalling its continued commitment to international expansion.

With an ethos of “No home is too large or too small to be handled with the same level of care,” the Invidiata team completed over $250 million CND in sales volume with more than180 transactions in 2019.

The agreement allows Invidiata agents to benefit from eXp Realty’s unique financial model for residential real estate sales which goes beyond just commissions to also provide revenue share and stock options, creating an opportunity for agents to invest in their futures. The partnership model also offers agents health insurance and unique marketing resources, including its cloud-based virtual environment and customized technology platform that enhances virtual training, prospecting, sales and communications for agents. As with all eXp Realty broker partners, Invidiata will continue to operate under its strong brand name.

According to Christopher Invidiata, the move to partner with eXp Realty was exactly what he was looking for to catapult his team and brand into the future of where residential real estate is headed. “I’d been working toward a model that would give our agents more benefits, increased marketing resources and, most importantly, the opportunity to have an ownership stake,” he said. “We are always looking for the next growth opportunity and innovative move to continue our success at our team, and eXp is doing exactly what I had envisioned with the added benefit of being a virtual company, completely cloud-based with no brick and mortar. This is the future of real estate, and we’re delighted to be part of eXp Realty as it blazes a path forward. This is an exciting time to be a realtor.”