 

DGDM President, Fabian Deneault, Discusses Recent News and 2020 Milestones in a New Audio Interview at SmallCapVoice.com

In addition, Deneault discusses all the of the potential uses for MiteXstream, a plant-based biopesticide effective in the eradication of spider mites, molds and mildew, the distribution agreement with Raghorn Wholesale, a Montana-based distributor servicing over 1,000 convenience stores for its Grizzly Creek Naturals CBD products and the goal for DGDM in the remainder of 2020

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announces the availability of a new interview with Digital Development Partners, Inc. (OTC PINK: DGDM) (which will become Black Bird Potentials Inc.), exclusive distributor of MiteXstream biopesticide and manufacturer of Grizzly Creek Naturals CBD products. The interview features president Fabian Deneault, who discusses the business model for the Company, the experienced and diversified management team, the milestones reached and the remaining operational goals for 2020.

Deneault, stated, “We believe we have created a highly valuable pipeline of products that fulfill the mission of the Company to DGDM: Doing Good, Doing More. We have begun marketing ahead of the expected EPA biopesticide approval of MiteXstream and more distribution agreements for our Grizzly Creek Naturals CBD products here in 2020 and then in 2021. These are exciting times for our company. We are thankful for the opportunity to share our story with our shareholders and the SmallCapVoice.com listening audience.”

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/9-30-20-smallcapvoice-interview-digital- ....

About DGDM

Through its subsidiary Black Bird Potentials, DGDM manufactures and sells CBD products, including CBD Oils, gummies and pet treats, and CBD-infused personal care products, as well as hand sanitizer gel and spray products. In addition, Black Bird is a licensed grower of industrial hemp under the Montana Hemp Pilot Program. Black Bird is the exclusive distributor in the U.S. and Canada for MiteXstream, a plant-based biopesticide effective in the eradication of spider mites, a pest that destroys crops, especially cannabis, hops, coffee and house plants, as well as molds and mildew. EPA approval of MiteXstream is expected in late 2020.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate," or similar expressions. Such forward looking-statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone's past success, either financial or strategic, is no guarantee of future success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in the company's filings with the SEC, including its Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K, which can be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Contact:
Eric Newlan
Vice President
enewlan@digitaldevelopmentpartners.com

SmallCapVoice.com Contact:
Stuart T. Smith
512-267-2430
Info@SmallCapVoice.com

