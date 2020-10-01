 

Gen III – Appointment of Brian J. O’Sullivan to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gen III Oil Corporation ("Gen III" or the “Company”) (TSX-V: GIII) (OTCQX: ISRJF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brian J. O’Sullivan to the Company’s Board of Directors (“the Board”). The appointment aligns with the Company’s continuous improvement strategy and expansion of expertise at the Board level. Mr. O’Sullivan is currently the President & CEO of Cachet Capital Inc. and is responsible for their Renewable Energy Operations.   A lawyer by training and an early mover in the renewable energy space, Mr. O’Sullivan will contribute significant expertise relevant to the Company’s operations and development.

“On behalf of the Board, I am thrilled to welcome Brian and look forward to working together in leveraging his insight and experience,” commented Mr. Gregory Clarkes, CEO of Gen III. “Brian is a proven entrepreneur and his international experience, understanding of renewable energy, project development and capital raising in the ESG space will be a huge asset for us as we continue to build on the momentum created by the interest shown in our re-refined base oils from multiple super-majors.”

Mr. O’Sullivan started developing wind projects in 1982 and has been a leader in the renewable energy industry since then. Mr. O’Sullivan served on the Board of the American Wind Energy Association and eventually became its President. Mr. O’Sullivan co-founded the California Wind Energy Association and served as its President for 5 years. Mr. O’Sullivan and his associates have developed projects in over 10 countries including the US, Mexico, India and Italy with over 2500 MW installed worldwide. Mr. O’Sullivan draws on his extensive knowledge and experience from operating various companies globally and most recently Mexico Power Group (MPG), where he participated in developing a 130 MW wind farm for Volkswagen, AG.   Mr. O’Sullivan holds a B.A. in Philosophy, from Stanford University and a law degree from the University of Toronto.

The appointment is effective immediately.

Options Granted to New Appointee

In connection with the Board appointment, the Company has issued 750,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.20 per option, valid for a period of two years from the date of grant. The options vest 90 days from the date of grant.

Resignations

In conjunction with the appointment of Brian O’Sullivan, the Board has accepted the resignations of Mr. Bryan Nethery and Mr. John Detmold, effective September 30, 2020.   The Company thanks Bryan and John for their years of service to the Company and we wish them well with their future endeavours.

