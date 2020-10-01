COSTCO AUTO PROGRAM ANNOUNCES MULTI-BRAND EVENT

According to Costco Auto Program, operated by Affinity Auto Program, this event is part of its initiative to provide extra savings opportunities, called “Limited-Time Specials,” for Costco members. Costco Auto Program hosted five Limited-Time Specials during the first half of 2020, more than double than the previous year, resulting in nearly 45,000 additional vehicle sales.

Costco Auto Program data on purchases through the program identify Volvo and Chevrolet as two of the most popular brands among Costco members. All Volvo models available during the Costco Auto Program Savings Event topped their segments this year with the XC90 being the most-requested vehicle for luxury SUV models overall. The Chevrolet Silverado is the no. 1 truck purchased by Costco members through the program.

“The Costco Auto Program Savings Event is a great opportunity to take advantage of year-end savings,” said Rick Borg, Costco Auto Program general manager. “To receive extraordinary value, Costco members can stack the member-only incentive with manufacturer incentives for which they are eligible.”

Costco Auto Program Savings Event Details:

From October 1, 2020, through January 4, 2021, Costco members who purchase or lease select new 2020 or 2021 models can combine any available manufacturer incentives they qualify to receive with the following Costco member-only incentives:*

$1,000 – Chevrolet: Blazer, Colorado, Silverado 1500/2500/3500, Suburban, Tahoe, Traverse and Blazer; Buick: Encore and Enclave; GMC: Acadia, Canyon, Sierra 1500/2500/3500, Yukon and Yukon XL

$1,250 – Volvo XC40, XC90 and XC60

$3,000 – Chevrolet Bolt EV

To take advantage of the savings, Costco members need to register at CostcoAuto.com/Save to receive a savings certificate that can be used at any Buick, Chevrolet, GMC or Volvo dealership of their choice or a Costco Auto Program Approved Dealership. Must be a current Costco member by September 30, 2020.

For more information about the Costco Auto Program Savings Event, or other Costco member savings opportunities available through the program, including regular monthly incentives and additional Limited-Time Specials, visit CostcoAuto.com/Specials or call 1-855-722-6272. Costco and its affiliates do not sell automobiles or negotiate individual transactions.

About Costco Auto Program

Costco Auto Program is operated by Affinity Auto Program, which has operated the program since its inception in 1989. Costco Auto Program is recognized as a leading member-focused auto-buying program in the industry. This service offers prearranged pricing and a first-class buying experience on new and select pre-owned vehicles and RVs, as well as discounts on automobile parts, service, and accessories for U.S. Costco members. In 2019, Costco members purchased more than 600,000 vehicles through the program. Costco Auto Program surveys members who use the program to ensure the service continues to meet their high expectations. More than 95 percent of members who responded to the survey gave the program high marks across three categories – value, service and overall experience.

About Costco Wholesale Corporation

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) currently operates 795 warehouses, including 552 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 101 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 29 in the United Kingdom, 27 in Japan, 16 in Korea, 13 in Taiwan, 12 in Australia, three in Spain, one in Iceland, one in France and one in China. Costco also operates e-commerce websites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.



*Visit CostcoAuto.com/Save or full details, terms and conditions.

