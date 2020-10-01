 

Rapid7 Unveils Active Response within its Managed Detection and Response Service

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2020, 15:05  |  47   |   |   

Enhanced capabilities extend 24x7 end-to-end threat detection and response to help reduce attacker dwell time, accelerate time to response, and contain user and endpoint threats

BOSTON, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced the availability of Active Response within its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service, giving customers immediate response capabilities - initiated by Rapid7 MDR experts - to stop attacks in their environment. Active Response enables Rapid7’s security operations center (SOC) to immediately contain specific users and endpoints on behalf of a customer, accelerating the time to response and minimizing potential damage.

Security teams face unprecedented challenges as the threat landscape increases in scope and complexity. Attacks have become more frequent, and the burdens placed on security teams in light of a predominantly remote workforce has opened the door for opportunistic attackers leveraging stolen credentials. Protecting the organization in today’s environment has led to increased analyst fatigue with many organizations struggling to respond to both user and host threats in a timely manner.

With Active Response, Rapid7 MDR experts will take action on behalf of a customer day or night, providing real-time updates through email, text, ChatOps, phone, and within InsightIDR, the company’s cloud-native incident detection and response solution. Customers have the flexibility to collaborate with MDR responders and can create configurations and guidelines for any response action.

“Increasingly, organizations are looking to augment their security programs with managed services,” said Rich Perkett, senior vice president, detection and response practice at Rapid7. “With Active Response, our team of MDR experts provide 24x7 end-to-end detection and unparalleled response to immediately limit an attacker’s ability to execute. Customers can have peace of mind knowing that Rapid7 will take action to protect their business and return the time normally spent investigating and responding to threats back to their analysts.”

Leveraging Rapid7’s MDR team, combined with the company’s industry-leading security orchestration and automation (SOAR) solution, InsightConnect, Active Response uses advanced workflows to contain specific users or endpoints after validating an incident. Additional key benefits include:

  • 24x7 End-to-End Detection and Response. Rapid7’s MDR experts take action at any time, day or night, after validating threats to initiate countermeasures to contain the attacker.
  • On-premise and remote user and host containment. Active Response contains compromised endpoints or user accounts within minutes of finding a threat to prevent malware propagation, cut off lateral movement, or stop data exfiltration attempts.
  • Configurations and guidelines for any response action. Customers can create containment guardrails to prohibit response actions to critical servers, users, or devices.
  • Flexibility to collaborate with MDR responders. Customers have the option to be hands-off or to collaborate with the Rapid7 team in order to accelerate or cancel containment actions via ChatOps integration.
  • Consistent communication and notifications. Real-time updates are sent through a variety of communication platforms, including Slack, phone, email, or text. Every action is then recorded within the InsightIDR investigation giving customers access to an audit trail.

Rapid7’s MDR with Active Response offering is now available for MDR Elite customers. Learn more about the offering here.

To learn more about Rapid7’s managed service offerings, which were recently named a Leader in “The Forrester Wave”: Midsize Managed Security Services Providers, Q3 2020 report, please head to: https://www.rapid7.com/info/mssp-wave/.

About Rapid7
Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through our Insight cloud. Our solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. Over 9,100 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organizations. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts
Media Relations
Caitlin Doherty
Public Relations Manager
+1-857-990-4240
press@rapid7.com

Investor Relations
Sunil Shah
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1-857-990-4074
investors@rapid7.com


Rapid7 Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Director Declaration
Selecta Biosciences and Sobi Announce Topline Data of SEL-212 from the Phase 2 COMPARE Trial ...
Zosano Pharma Receives Preliminary FDA Communication on Qtrypta NDA
Auxly Strengthens its Board and Announces Additional Steps on Path to Profitability
Zolgensma data including patients with more severe SMA at baseline further demonstrate therapeutic ...
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. Announces 15-Year Activated Carbon Supply Agreement with Cabot ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces The Official Mindleap Health Mobile App Launch in IOS and ...
Endeavour Silver Announces At-The-Market Offering of up to US$60 Million
California Gold Provides Corporate Update and Announces Leadership Changes
Enlivex Reports Positive Allocetra Trial Results in COVID-19 Patients in Severe/Critical Condition
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Director Declaration
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.12.19
3
Cybersicherheit für die Cloud