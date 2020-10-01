Verizon expands LTE Home Internet to more rural areas

What you need to know:

LTE Home Internet is now available in parts of 189 markets across 48 states

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a successful initial launch this summer, today, Verizon LTE Home Internet is expanding to cover rural parts of 189 markets in 48 states.1 This innovative home broadband internet service leverages Verizon’s award-winning 4G LTE network .

Why LTE Home Internet?

With LTE Home Internet , customers can work, study or home-school their kids using the nation’s most awarded 4G LTE network. They’ll get unlimited data, and experience download speeds of 25 Mbps with peak download speeds of 50 Mbps.4 With easy self-setup, customers can install the router on their own - no tech or tools are needed.

“This summer, we introduced LTE Home Internet in select pilot markets, and the response from customers was incredible,” said Frank Boulben, Senior Vice President of Consumer Marketing and Products at Verizon. “It’s clear the need for connectivity has never been greater during these challenging times, that’s why today, we’re expanding LTE Home Internet to even more customers in rural areas of America who may not have access to broadband Internet.”

The Details.

LTE Home Internet is $40 a month for Verizon wireless customers and $60 a month for non-Verizon wireless customers. The easy-to install LTE Home router is on us after a $10 a month device payment plan promotional credit that lasts for 24 months.5 To find out if LTE Home Internet is available in your area, visit www.verizon.com/home/lte-home-internet .

Click here for more detailed information on where LTE Home Internet is available

Recently, Verizon was named the most awarded wireless company for network quality by J.D. Power for the 25th consecutive time.6 As our customers add more devices and find more ways to use them, we’re constantly increasing the capacity of our network and advancing the technology within the network. Since 2000, we've invested more than $145 billion to meet today’s surging demand for wireless data and video.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

1 Service available in select rural areas. Not currently available in Alaska or Vermont.

2Verizon mobile plan of $30/month or more req'd

3With autopay and paperless billing

4LTE Home Internet provides typical download speeds of 25-50mbps.

5 $240 device payment purch req'd. Less $10 promo credit applied over 24 mos; promo credit ends if eligibility req's are no longer met; 0% APR. Promo available for purchases on or before 12/31/2020.

6 Verizon received the highest number of awards in network quality for the 25th time as compared to all other brands in the J.D. Power 2003-2020 Volume 1 and 2 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Studies. Network Quality measures customers’ satisfaction with their network performance with wireless carriers. For J.D. Power 2020 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

Media contact:

Alex Lawson

alex.lawson@verizon.com