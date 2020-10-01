 

Omai Gold Mines Corp. (Formerly Anconia Resources Corp.) Closes Reverse Take-Over Transaction

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2020, 15:00  |  30   |   |   

NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISSEMINATION INTO THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omai Gold Mines Corp. (TSX VENTURE:OMG) ("Omai" or the "Company") (formerly Anconia Resources Corp.), is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced reverse takeover transaction (the "Transaction") pursuant to which Omai acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Avalon Investment Holdings Inc. ("Avalon"), a private Barbados corporation with an interest in a mineral property in Guyana (the "Property") from the shareholders of Avalon (the "Avalon Shareholders”).

Omai’s common shares, which had traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), were halted on May 24, 2019, at Omai’s request pending the completion of the Transaction and receipt of final approval of the Exchange. In connection with closing the Transaction, the common shares of Omai (the "Omai Shares") will be listed on Tier 2 of the Exchange under the trading symbol "OMG", subject to final approval of the Exchange. Omai will issue a further press release advising when Exchange final approval has been received and the expected date for the Omai Shares to recommence trading on the Exchange.

Concurrently with the closing of the Transaction, Omai: (i) changed its name to Omai Gold Mines Corp.; and (ii) consolidated its common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every fifteen (15) pre-consolidation common shares (the "Consolidation").

On closing of the Transaction the Avalon Shareholders were issued 189,869,799 Omai Shares (on a post-Consolidation basis).

New Board and Management of Omai

On closing of the Transaction, Messrs. James Franklin, Michael Florence and John Sadowski resigned as directors of the Company and Mr. Jason Brewster resigned as President and CEO of the Company.

On closing the following individuals were appointed as directors and officers of the Company:

Mario Stifano - President, CEO and Director
Denis Clement - Executive Director and Founder
Harvey McKenzie - CFO and Secretary
Dennis LaPoint - VP, Exploration
Jason Brewster - VP, Operations
Nadine Miller - Director
Adam Spencer - Director
Paul Fornazzari - Director

The incoming board of directors would like to thank Messrs. Franklin, Florence and Sadowski for their contributions and service to the Company.

Auditors

It is intended that Clearhouse LLP, Chartered Accountants, will continue as the auditors of Omai.

Additional Information

For further information concerning the Transaction, the Property, and the business of Omai following completion of the Transaction, please see the Company’s management information circular dated August 28, 2020 and the NI 43-101 technical report on the Property available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, as well as the Company’s press releases dated May 24, 2019, October 10, 2019 and July 17, 2020.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information:

Omai Gold Mines Corp.
Mario Stifano
President
mstifano@omaigoldmines.com
(416) 453-8433
https://www.omaigoldmines.com/


Anconia Resources Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Director Declaration
Selecta Biosciences and Sobi Announce Topline Data of SEL-212 from the Phase 2 COMPARE Trial ...
Zosano Pharma Receives Preliminary FDA Communication on Qtrypta NDA
Auxly Strengthens its Board and Announces Additional Steps on Path to Profitability
Zolgensma data including patients with more severe SMA at baseline further demonstrate therapeutic ...
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. Announces 15-Year Activated Carbon Supply Agreement with Cabot ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces The Official Mindleap Health Mobile App Launch in IOS and ...
Endeavour Silver Announces At-The-Market Offering of up to US$60 Million
California Gold Provides Corporate Update and Announces Leadership Changes
Enlivex Reports Positive Allocetra Trial Results in COVID-19 Patients in Severe/Critical Condition
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Director Declaration
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.09.20
Anconia Announces Changes to Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders