 

Primo Nutraceuticals Inc. Signs Letter of Intent with Brujera Elixirs Inc. to Formulate 4 Innovative Adaptogenic Mushroom-Infused Beverage Products

globenewswire
01.10.2020   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIMO NUTRACEUTICALS INC. (CSE: PRMO) (OTC: BUGVD) (FSE: 8BV) (DEU: 8BV) (MUN: 8BV) (STU: 8BV) ("Primo Nutra" or the "Company") Further to the Company’s news release dated May 22, 2020 announcing that Primo Nutra received its Natural Product Number (“NPN) from Health Canada, the Company has decided to continue down that path by announcing that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") with Brujera Elixirs Inc. (“Brujera”) to formulate an exclusive line of 4 “Innovative adaptogenic mushroom-infused” beverage products for the natural health and wellness market.

Product development and steps for final formulation will commence immediately upon signing of the definitive agreement with Brujera; which is expected to occur on or before October 30, 2020.

The specific types of functional mushrooms which will be used in formulating Primo Nutra’s exclusive beverages will be: Reishi, Cordyceps, Lion’s Mane and Chaga.

The Company was granted its first NPN (80099466) on May 22, 2020 for their lemon hand sanitizer. Primo Nutra will be focused on introducing 8 different natural health products to Canada’s health and wellness market.

About Brujera Elixirs Inc.

Launched by award winning B.C. master mixologist, sommelier and entrepreneur Kelly Ann Woods, Brujera is a house of brands which currently includes Boozewitch (sober-curious mixers) and State B Cannabis Beverage Co.Ms. Woods is an entrepreneur who has founded multiple companies in the CBD, cannabis, alcohol and non-alcohol beverage industry. In the last year, Kelly was named the 2019 RBC Canadian Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Award for Micro -Business Award (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oLi9JSnhJ64).Woman of the Year from BC Business in addition to a CANIE Woman Entrepreneur award.

Nicknamed the “Boozewitch,” Quebec-born Kelly attended CEGEP in Montreal with a focus on theatre and worked as a flight attendant for Air Canada before moving to the West Coast. She spent years honing her drinks skills as a sommelier and doing hospitality work, all the while experimenting with beverage formulation. She is actively bringing a cannabis beverage to the US and Canadian markets under the name State B and opening an oceanfront wine bar in Squamish with a team of accomplished women in hospitality.

