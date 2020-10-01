 

Muscle Maker Grill Opens Their Second College Campus Location in Virginia

Burleson, Texas, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL) the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill, Healthy Joe’s & MMG Burger Bar, a fast-casual concept known for serving “healthier for you” meals, today announced that it has opened its second of four campus locations at Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA). The Manassas location opened yesterday and is offering fare from Healthy Joe’s – a lineup of toasted salads, bowls and subs and grab-n-go options for students and faculty who are on the run.

The remaining two campus locations will open on the Alexandria and Woodbridge campuses rounding out the company’s coverage of the NOVA community college network. Muscle Maker Grill plans to open the final two locations next semester.

Michael Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker Grill, commented, “Another location built and opened adding to our building non-traditional growth portfolio of “healthier for you” food options. As I’ve mentioned in the past, universities are in dire need of healthier food options for their students and faculty and we are positioning ourselves to capitalize on that opportunity.”

College campus locations continue to be a part of the company’s core non-traditional growth model. The company’s operations team is consistently identifying and visiting locations throughout the country and will be announcing new locations when commitments are made. The company previously announced plans to open at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and will be making an announcement on that location as soon as possible.

About Muscle Maker Grill

Founded in 1995 in Colonia, New Jersey, Muscle Maker Grill features high quality, great tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. The menu, created with the guest’s health in mind, is lean and protein based. It features all natural chicken, grass fed steak, lean turkey, whole wheat pasta, wraps, bowls and more. It also offers a wide selection of fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted flavors, protein shakes and supplements. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com.

About NOVA

Northern Virginia Community College is the largest institution of higher education in the Commonwealth of Virginia and one of America's largest community colleges. Founded in 1964, NOVA currently enrolls more than 75,000 students at its six campuses in Alexandria, Annandale, Loudoun, Manassas, Springfield and Woodbridge, and through NOVA Online. For more information about NOVA and its programs or services, call 703-323-3000 or visit the College's Web site, www.nvcc.edu.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should”, “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

