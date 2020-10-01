 

PyroGenesis’ CEO Files Early Warning Report; Reflects Increase in Ownership by 3.225 Million Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2020, 15:05  |  62   |   |   

MONTREAL, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX-V: PYR) (OTCQB: PYRNF) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company, (the "Company", the “Corporation” or "PyroGenesis") that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powder, plasma waste-to-energy systems and plasma torch products, announces today that its CEO filed an early warning report. This early warning report reflects the conversion by Fiducie de Crédit Mellon Trust (the “Trust”) of a convertible loan of $903,000 (the “Loan”) into 3,225,000 common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) at the request of the Company in accordance with the terms of a loan agreement between the Trust and the Company dated March 18, 2020 (the “Loan Agreement”). The Loan Agreement was previously disclosed by the Company in a press release issued on March 18, 2020.

As a result of the conversion of the Loan (the “Transaction”), Mr. P. Peter Pascali, the Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company, (i) beneficially owns and controls 60,327,941 Common Shares, (ii) controls 7,251,000 Common Shares beneficially owned by 8339856 Canada Inc. (the “Holdco”), and (iii) controls 9,459,781 Common Shares beneficially owned by the Trust. This represents, in aggregate, 77,038,722 Common Shares (the “Total Ownership”) or slightly over 50.00% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares which are, in aggregate, 154,067,292 Common Shares. The Holdco is a Canadian holding company of which Mr. P. Peter Pascali is a director, executive officer and the sole shareholder, and the Trust is a Quebec family trust of which Mr. Pascali is a trustee, executive officer and beneficiary. The Trust and the Holdco may be considered to be joint actors with Mr. Pascali.

On a fully diluted basis, assuming all options fully vest, Mr. Pascali together with Holdco and the Trust would beneficially own and control 52.19% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Corporation.

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high-tech company, is the world leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and products. We provide engineering and manufacturing expertise, as well as turnkey process equipment packages to the defense, metallurgical, mining, advanced materials (including 3D printing), oil & gas, and environmental industries. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of our Montreal office and our 3,800 m2 manufacturing facility, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. Our core competencies allow PyroGenesis to lead the way in providing innovative plasma torches, plasma waste processes, high-temperature metallurgical processes, and engineering services to the global marketplace. Our operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, and have been since 1997. PyroGenesis is a publicly-traded Canadian Corporation on the TSX Venture Exchange (Ticker Symbol: PYR) and on the OTCQB Marketplace. For more information, please visit www.pyrogenesis.com.

Seite 1 von 2
PyroGenesis Canada Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Director Declaration
Selecta Biosciences and Sobi Announce Topline Data of SEL-212 from the Phase 2 COMPARE Trial ...
Zosano Pharma Receives Preliminary FDA Communication on Qtrypta NDA
Auxly Strengthens its Board and Announces Additional Steps on Path to Profitability
Zolgensma data including patients with more severe SMA at baseline further demonstrate therapeutic ...
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. Announces 15-Year Activated Carbon Supply Agreement with Cabot ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces The Official Mindleap Health Mobile App Launch in IOS and ...
Endeavour Silver Announces At-The-Market Offering of up to US$60 Million
California Gold Provides Corporate Update and Announces Leadership Changes
Enlivex Reports Positive Allocetra Trial Results in COVID-19 Patients in Severe/Critical Condition
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Director Declaration
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
PyroGenesis Comments on HPQ Silicon Resources’ News Release Announcing Potential Nano Powder Pre-Order
22.09.20
PyroGenesis Unveils Strategy to Become Global On-Site Dross Processor Delivering Zero-Landfill/Reduced Carbon Solution; Reduces GHG Emissions; Provides General DROSRITE Update
11.09.20
PyroGenesis Comments on Recent Trading Activity; Provides Additional Insight to Pending Torch Orders
04.09.20
PyroGenesis Signs $11.5MM Contract for US Navy’s Two Ship Build
01.09.20
PyroGenesis Announces Completion and Acceptance of Modelling Contract with Iron Ore Pelletization Client A; Receives Draft Contract for Equipment Purchase

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:24 Uhr
1.246
Pyrogenesis PYR.V-- Spezialist für Plasmaprozesse,3-D Druck, Prozessausrüstungspakete