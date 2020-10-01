 

Nanofilms Market Size Worth USD 7.09 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 16.6% Emergen Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 15:09  |  69   |   |   

VANCOUVER, B.C., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing proliferation of R&D in nanomaterials & nanostructure films, with the assembly of quantum dots on a nanometer scale, and the emergence of consumer electronics with higher growth in the display product & camera sensors industries are the key factors driving the growth of the global market.

Market Size – USD 2.06 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 16.6%, Market Trends – Growing prevalence of the Nanofilms usage for Biomedical and Electronics applications.

The Global Nanofilms Market is forecast to be worth USD 7.09 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Key factors influencing the market include increasing demand for applications using Nanofilms in microelectronics, the growing emergence of the global consumer electronics display & camera sensors market, rising penetration of the Nanofilms in biomedicine, and higher proliferation of the patterned or organized molecular films in nanostructures applications is expected to drive the overall Nanofilms market growth significantly. The new & hidden use cases invented from the Nanofilms is expected to create enormous possibilities of product development in various end-use verticals, such as Microelectronics, Consumer Electronics, Semiconductors, Biomedical, Power Storage, and Solar Energy.

The super stable fundamental structure, including the effective properties of super high hardness, low surface energy, low friction coefficient, highly dense, increased life expectancy, low deposition temperature, and extended durability, encompasses its utilization in many different industry verticals.

The Global Nanofilms Market landscape is expected to be a fiercely competitive and fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both small and medium startups. During the forecast years, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products will expand the enormous potential for innovative players.

Further key findings from the report suggest

  • The biomedical applications are growing with the fastest growth rate of 20.4% during the forecast period, due to the growing biomedical applications of magnetic nanofilms. Microelectronics, Consumer Electronics, Biomedical Sector, Solar Energy & Storage System, Optical Industry, and others are some of the leading applications in the nanofilms market.
  • The developing regions in the Asia Pacific, especially China, Vietnam, South Korea, Taiwan, and India, are experiencing a rapid development in the Nanofilms & microelectronics research & development and increasing usage of many advanced applications, and huge economic development, along with a mentionable shift in consumer preferences in various sectors are expected to propel the market growth.
  • Key players in the market include Nanofilm, Nano Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd, Cosmo Films Limited, Nano Foam Technology Private Limited, Smart Source Technologies, Advanced Thin Film, NanoGram Corporation, MetaTechnica, Maxtek Technology, MetaTechnica, Nano Labs, and Cosmo Films Ltd., among others.

