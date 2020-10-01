Online Property Tax Payments in Arkansas Offer Convenient, Touchless Options Ahead of Oct. 15 Deadline

Developed in partnership with county tax collectors, the online property tax payment solution provides taxpayers in over 50 Arkansas counties with a safe, touchless payment option to pay their tax bill. A directory of participating counties and secure, mobile payment services is available at ar.gov/tax .

Just one week after Pulaski County, Ark., announced a first-of-its-kind cash payment option for property taxes, digital government solutions firm NIC Arkansas announces expanded payment services to help taxpayers avoid standing in line to pay their personal property and real estate taxes ahead of the Oct. 15 deadline.

“Now more than ever, it’s important to offer citizens a convenient, safe and secure option of paying their taxes without having to visit an office in-person,” said Debra Buckner, Pulaski County Treasurer. “While Pulaski County Treasurer offices remain closed, county tax collector locations around the state typically have lines in the days leading up to the deadline. No matter where you live, it’s much easier and safer to visit ar.gov/tax and pay your property taxes online in just a few steps.”

Developed in partnership with the Information Network of Arkansas (INA) and NIC Arkansas, the ar.gov/tax website and property tax payment services provide the accessibility, security and privacy policies that are standard for State of Arkansas information technology. Taxpayers can visit ar.gov/tax from a computer or mobile device and search for their county from the drop-down menu or interactive map. To begin making a secure payment, taxpayers simply enter either the parcel or tax-ID number provided on their tax statements or search by their name or address. The online service provides a payment confirmation and a printable receipt. Payments can be made online until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 15.

Citizens who pay their taxes online will also have the opportunity to sign up for Gov2Go, the first-of-its-kind, personal assistant for government that tracks assessment, property tax and vehicle registration renewal deadlines and enables citizens to quickly complete tasks from anywhere. Current Gov2Go users will receive timely emails as well as SMS and push notifications via the Gov2Go app reminding them of the approaching property tax deadline and prompting them to visit the property tax center at ar.gov/tax to learn how to pay in their county.

Residents of Pulaski County who prefer to pay their tax bill with cash are encouraged to visit one of the convenient, drive-thru payment lanes at one of three participating Centennial Bank locations or select walk-in bill payment retailers. To find a walk-in bill payment location nearby, Pulaski County residents can visit ar.gov/cash, select Pulaski County Treasurer as the biller and enter the zip code to search results within the selected radius.

“We want to meet the customer where they are,” Buckner said. “Whether by mail, phone, drive-thru, drop-off, in-person or online, we’ve made it possible for taxpayers to make payments the way that’s easiest for them to avoid becoming delinquent.”

About NIC Arkansas

Little-Rock-based NIC Arkansas is celebrating 23 years as the State’s official digital government services partner and is part of digital government firm NIC's family of companies. NIC Arkansas operates Arkansas.gov, the official website of the State of Arkansas, which offers more than 1,000 state and local online services and works with the Information Network of Arkansas (INA) to help state government entities web-enable their information and services.

About NIC Inc.

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kan., NIC partners with the majority of U.S. states to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences like applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In the COVID-19 era and beyond, NIC helps government agencies rapidly deliver digital solutions to provide essential services to citizens and businesses alike. Having served the public sector for nearly 30 years, NIC continues to evolve with its federal, state and local government partners to deliver innovative and cost-effective digital government to constituents. Learn more at www.egov.com.

