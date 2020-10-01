 

Knorr and Dascha Polanco Launch #FeedTheVote to Elevate Access to Nutritious Food as an Issue This Voting Season

01.10.2020   

This election season, a record 54 million people living in America face food insecurity*. Today, Knorr, in partnership with Dascha Polanco - an actress who has formerly experienced food insecurity and was a recipient of SNAP benefits - is launching #FeedTheVote. This partnership will work to drive voter registration across the US to ensure people experiencing food insecurity can make their voices heard where it matters most - at the ballot box. Through social media and on-site locations throughout the country, Knorr will provide education, resources, and access to nutritious food to encourage voter registration and advocacy for millions of Americans experiencing food insecurity.

Since 1979 Knorr has worked closely with Feeding America, The Food Trust, and other partners to provide families with consistent access to nutritious food. The brand is now advocating for wider systemic change with Dascha Polanco to elevate the connection between hunger, food assistance and voting this election season.

“Quite simply, no one should go hungry. At Knorr, we believe everyone should have access to affordable and nutritious food. As we strive to make that belief a reality through our products and recipes, we know that food access is a government funding issue - and thus, a voting issue,” said Bentley King, Director, Savory North America at Unilever. “Working hand in hand with experts in this space like Feeding America, UnidosUS and our partner Dascha, we’re committed to encouraging everyone to register to vote and enabling Americans to impact policy that help their family eat healthier.”

Today, Dascha Polanco and a team of #FeedTheVote ambassadors will share empty plates to symbolize the millions of Americans who will not have food on the table unless elected officials make hunger and food access a priority this November. Posts will link to Knorr’s #FeedTheVote website where followers can register to vote and learn more about how they can advocate for access to nutritious food.

“As someone who knows what it feels like to not know where your next meal is coming from, I was inspired to do everything in my power to draw attention to the difference we can make by voting,” said Dascha Polanco. “I’m excited to partner with Knorr to educate Americans about the power of their vote and the steps they can take to become part of the solution in ending food insecurity.”

