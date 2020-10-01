Is Your Business Ready for the Digital Future? Mastercard Launches Small Business Digital Readiness Diagnostic to Help Businesses Go Digital

“In the midst of a massive shift to digital spending, businesses everywhere and of every size are trying to appeal to a changed and changing consumer,” said Dimi Dosis, President of Advisors for Mastercard. “With the Mastercard Small Business Digital Readiness Diagnostic, our mission is to help as many small businesses as possible better understand and expand their digital capabilities so they are positioned to seize the online opportunity and future-proof their business.”

As small businesses accelerate digital transformation efforts in response to the pandemic, today Mastercard is announcing the U.S. launch of the Small Business Digital Readiness Diagnostic , a free online tool to help entrepreneurs future-proof their businesses for a digital world. The new Diagnostic tool is an expansion of Mastercard’s Digital Doors curriculum, which helps to ensure businesses have the right tools to maximize their digital presence.

Determining Digital Readiness

Beyond expanding a business’ reach, going digital allows business owners to play a bigger role in the customers’ journey. In fact, according to a Mastercard study, 76% of small businesses across North America say the pandemic prompted them to become more digital. The Digital Readiness Diagnostic is a carefully developed solution that gauges a business’ strengths and weaknesses across the digital space and generates customized recommendations to help owners meet the needs of today’s digital environment.

The Digital Readiness Diagnostic tool helps assess a business across six key dimensions, including:

Overarching Business Strategy

Management & Operations

Business Growth and Marketing

Getting paid

Making payments

Protecting Your Business Including Employees & Customers

Based on the online evaluation, the Diagnostic tool provides a performance score and benchmarks a business against industry best practices to provide clarity on how well-equipped the business is for the digital future. It also provides customized, expert recommendations on considerations for each of the assessed dimensions to drive greater efficiency and effectiveness.

Implementing and Opening Digital Doors: A Digital Makeover Case Study

Small business owner Michelle Cadore – founder of Yes I Am clothing brand and DA SPOT NYC boutique based in downtown Brooklyn, was forced to close her doors for six months when the pandemic hit. Fortunately for Cadore, she was able to quickly pivot her business and focus on online sales, and partnerships with online retailers. In June, seeing the shift in consumer behavior, she added curbside pick up to her customer offerings. DA SPOT NYC reopened to the public in September, and Cadore is welcoming back foot traffic under new retail guidelines, while continuing to reinforce her digital presence. In an uncertain retail environment where things can change at any given moment, Cadore wants to ensure that she can continue to serve her customers and her community without interruption.