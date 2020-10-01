J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., (NASDAQ: JBHT) announced today that it expects to issue third quarter 2020 earnings before the market opens on Friday, October 16, 2020. It will hold a conference call from 9:00-10:00 a.m. CST on the same day to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions from the investment community. To participate in the call please dial 1-833-397-0851 (domestic) or 516-575-8759 (international) 15 minutes prior to the start of the call and provide the following conference ID: 3368517.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on information currently available. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report filed on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020. J.B. Hunt assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to the extent the company becomes aware they will not be achieved for any reason.