Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Hotels at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport Officially Open

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced Hyatt Place Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport and Hyatt House Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport officially open. The openings mark the first Hyatt Place and Hyatt House dual-branded project in France and bring the number of Hyatt-branded hotels across the country to twelve as the Hyatt brand expands globally in markets that matter most to guests and World of Hyatt members.

A rendering of a guestroom at Hyatt Place Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (Photo: Business Wire)

Managed by dual-brand hotel expert, Cycas Hospitality, the hotels are located in Paris Nord 2 International Business Park, one of the Ile-de-France’s busiest gateways, close to Europe’s second largest airport, Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

Hyatt Place Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport and Hyatt House Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport have been combined to create a hotel experience that offers an array of shared services and amenities that meet the needs of all guests, whether traveling alone, with family, for business, or for leisure. This dual-brand concept ensures guests can enjoy the benefits of both brands, whether staying in the Hyatt Place or the Hyatt House branded hotel. Shared facilities include the restaurants, the bar and lounge, the meeting rooms and event spaces, and the fitness center and pool area. Guests at either hotel can also take advantage of the complimentary airport shuttle service, free high-speed internet and a pet-friendly policy.

Hyatt Place Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport is designed for today’s multitasking traveler seeking a casual atmosphere and practical amenities such as free high-speed internet, an indoor swimming pool and gym, as well as, 24-hour food offerings. Hyatt House Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport provides spaces and places to help guests feel more like residents with home-like amenities, neighborly service and upscale guestrooms.

“We are proud to be opening our doors today to the first dual-branded Hyatt project in Europe and to see Hyatt’s select service brands expanding in France,” said Luc Vicherd, Cycas Hospitality’s regional general manager for France. “This is a prime location and we are confident that by combining these two fast-growing brands under one roof we will be best suited to service the needs of both corporate and leisure travelers. Now more than ever, guests appreciate the benefits of spacious rooms and separate places to sleep, work and relax. From the Cozy Corner sofa-sleepers offered in our Hyatt Place guestrooms, to Hyatt House apartment-style suites with fully equipped kitchens, having two sophisticated brands ensures our guests can choose the space that best fits their needs, whilst taking full advantage of both hotels’ wider facilities.”