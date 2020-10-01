LogicBio Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOGC) (LogicBio), a company dedicated to extending the reach of genetic medicine with pioneering targeted delivery platforms, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 7,000,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $6.00 per share. Gross proceeds to LogicBio from the offering are expected to be $42.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by LogicBio. In addition, LogicBio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,050,000 shares of common stock, at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. All shares are being sold by LogicBio. The offering is expected to close on October 5, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

LogicBio intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to support clinical development of LB-001, to progress the development of its GeneRide and Next Generation Capsid platforms, to expand its pipeline of product candidates into other indications that may be targeted by its platforms and the balance to fund working capital, capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes.

The shares of common stock described above are being offered by LogicBio pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-234735), which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 25, 2019. A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering was filed with the SEC on September 30, 2020. The final prospectus supplement related to the offering will be filed with the SEC. When available, you may obtain copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, NY 10022, by telephone: (877) 821-7388, or by email: Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com, Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (888) 603-5847, or email: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com, or William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, or by email at prospectus@williamblair.com or by telephone at 1-800-621-0687. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus will also be available on the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov.