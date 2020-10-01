 

Ultimate Ears Reinvents Wireless Earphones with UE FITS; Earbuds Instantly Mold to Fit Each Ear

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 15:00  |  20   |   |   

Ultimate Ears (UE) today introduced UE FITS, the first-ever true wireless earphones with instant custom fit. Similar to fingerprints, each person’s individual ear is unique. No two prints, even on the same person, are the same. UE FITS mold to perfectly fit individual ears in less than a minute with its patented Lightform technology. This goes beyond the standard tip sizes of small, medium and large. From podcasts and playlists on morning commutes, to conference calls while working from home or rocking that evening run, these instant, fit-for-only-you earbuds will stay in place for all-day comfort and deliver an exceptional audio experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001005330/en/

UE FITS mold to perfectly fit individual ears in less than a minute with its patented Lightform technology. (Photo: Business Wire)

UE FITS mold to perfectly fit individual ears in less than a minute with its patented Lightform technology. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are redefining wireless earphones with UE FITS,” said Jonah Staw, General Manager and Head of Ultimate Ears Custom Earphones. “For the first time ever, we are bringing instant custom fit to premium earbuds. With the press of a button and in under 60 seconds, consumers can experience exceptional comfort and sound quality from earphones that perfectly fit the unique shape of their ears.”

During the intuitive fitting process, the UE FITS app connects to the earbuds and triggers the embedded LEDs, which emit a gentle purple glow. Lightform technology uses light to harden the gel-filled tips to the contours of each ear, transforming them into earbuds that perfectly fit the consumer’s ear in under 60 seconds. This personalized fit provides wearable comfort free of pressure, pain or irritation, even after extended use. UE FITS also offer superior passive noise isolation as the fitted tips create a natural seal that blocks ambient noise.

Built on the acoustic expertise that designs performance-level in-ear monitors for professional musicians, UE FITS are engineered with premium single dynamic 10mm drivers that provide a sound signature that is full, warm and detailed with deep, tight and punchy bass.

UE FITS deliver up to eight hours of continuous listening on a single charge. Through additional charges from the compact case, UE FITS offer over 20 hours of playback. You can play/pause music and answer calls directly from the earbuds. You can also customize the earbud control buttons using the UE FITS app; to activate voice assistant, skip tracks or control volume. With strategically-positioned dual microphones, the earphones are designed to reduce wind noise and enhance call clarity in any situation. These lightweight earbuds are available in three colors: Cloud (Grey), Dawn (Lilac) and Eclipse (Navy).

Pricing and Availability

UE FITS are available for preorder now at an introductory price of $249.00 from custom.ultimateears.com/fits. UE FITS are available in the U.S. only and will ship this fall.

UE FITS come with a 30-day risk-free trial and a perfect fit guarantee. The UE FITS app is available for iPhone and iPad from the Apple App Store, and for Android from the Google Play store.

About Ultimate Ears

Ultimate Ears, a brand of Logitech International, transforms the way people experience music. Ultimate Ears revolutionized the way artists perform music on stage with the creation of in-ear monitors in 1995. Today, Ultimate Ears continues to bring music to life with its award-winning family of wireless speakers and custom-made earphones for professional musicians and consumers. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI).

Ultimate Ears, the Ultimate Ears logo, and other marks are registered in Switzerland and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Ultimate Ears and its products, visit the company’s website at www.ultimateears.com.

Logitech International Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Timestream
U.S. Department of Energy Advances Nuclear Stockpile Research and Simulations with 4X More Powerful ...
Veolia Welcomes the Conclusions of the Board of Directors Held Today by Engie
Bloom Energy Announces Upcoming Investor Event
UBS and Banco do Brasil Launch UBS BB Investment Bank and Unveil the Firm’s Leadership Team
Kandi America Outlines Blueprint for U.S. Market Strategy, Unveils Innovative Micro Hub Dealership ...
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:01 Uhr
ASTRO Gaming Introduces the A03 In-Ear Monitor for Console and Mobile Gaming
23.09.20
ASTRO Gaming Introduces the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War A10 Gaming Headset for PlayStation, PC, and Xbox Gaming
21.09.20
Ultimate Performance and Speed Anytime, Anywhere with Logitech’s Most Advanced Compact Mouse
16.09.20
Logitech G Unveils Two Audio Solutions for New Oculus Quest 2
15.09.20
Introducing New Logitech Folio Touch — Extremely Versatile and Flexible Keyboard Case Available for the New iPad Air
09.09.20
Logitech​ ​Shareholders​ ​Approve​ ​Proposals,​ ​Including​ ​Increased Dividend,​ at ​Annual​ ​General​ ​Meeting