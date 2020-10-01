 

Amazon Expands Support to Address Immediate Needs – Including Shelter, Food and Basic Necessities – for Students In Need Across 133 Schools in Puget Sound Region Amid COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 15:00  |  48   |   |   

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Bellevue LifeSpring and The Alliance for Education today announced Amazon is making a more than $2.5 million donation to support the immediate needs of thousands of students from underserved communities within the Puget Sound region amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With this donation, Amazon is expanding its innovative Right Now Needs Fund, designed to meet the basic needs of schoolchildren and their families and eliminate barriers to learning, such as challenges with food, shelter, clothing, school supplies, and more. Amazon will donate more than $1.4 million to Bellevue LifeSpring to launch a new Right Now Needs Fund in Bellevue to support students in need at all 29 Bellevue School District schools through 2022. The Right Now Needs Fund in Bellevue can be distributed to students immediately.

Amazon’s $1.3 million donation to The Alliance for Education will expand the existing Right Now Needs Fund in Seattle across 104 schools. The Fund was established by Amazon in late 2018 with an initial $2 million investment and has already provided Seattle Public Schools students with over 17,000 instances of support since inception for basic needs including everything from new eyeglasses to an asthma inhaler. To date, every Seattle Public School has used the Right Now Needs Fund in Seattle to help their students. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March, the Right Now Needs Fund in Seattle has quickly distributed more than $500,000 to students, a 27% increase from the same time last year, with the vast majority of those donations going towards food insecurity and housing assistance.

“The start of this school year is difficult for many families in need across the Puget Sound, and we want to provide more students from underserved communities with what they need to be successful while learning from home, whether that’s new technology, healthy meals, or a lifeline to call in a pinch,” said David Zapolsky, Amazon General Counsel and Senior Vice President and Alliance for Education board member. “At Amazon, we value speed, flexibility, and scale when we build and operate. Our Right Now Needs Funds help schools exercise these same values to support students in the community, and we’re excited to extend this support to Bellevue with our support of Bellevue LifeSpring.”

Seite 1 von 4
Amazon.com Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?

Diskussion: Amazon - ist das Unternehmen pleitegefährdet?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Timestream
U.S. Department of Energy Advances Nuclear Stockpile Research and Simulations with 4X More Powerful ...
Veolia Welcomes the Conclusions of the Board of Directors Held Today by Engie
Bloom Energy Announces Upcoming Investor Event
UBS and Banco do Brasil Launch UBS BB Investment Bank and Unveil the Firm’s Leadership Team
Kandi America Outlines Blueprint for U.S. Market Strategy, Unveils Innovative Micro Hub Dealership ...
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:22 Uhr
Dow Jones, Alphabet, Amazon, PepsiCo, Tesla, Nio, Carnival, Beyond Meat, Alibaba - US-Markt
15:21 Uhr
Fluch oder Segen?: Das Schicksal dieser Immobilienaktie liegt in Warren Buffetts Händen
13:58 Uhr
JEFFERIES belässt AMAZON COM INC auf 'Buy'
12:36 Uhr
Amazon Aktie – Ist das die nächste Rakete?
11:42 Uhr
Google startet mit seinen Pixel-Smartphones in die 5G-Ära
06:00 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Pandemie lässt Nachfrage nach Lieferdiensten für Lebensmittel wachsen
01:15 Uhr
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Timestream
01:00 Uhr
Amazon Transparency Launches in Japan, Australia
30.09.20
Amazon Surpasses $215 Million in Donations to Charities Through AmazonSmile
30.09.20
Amazon testet in Tübingen Software für Lieferroboter Scout

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
1.939
AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?
29.09.20
236
Amazon - ist das Unternehmen pleitegefährdet?
29.06.20
2
ROUNDUP 2: Streiks bei Amazon an mehreren Standorten
16.06.20
2
ROUNDUP 2/Wegen Corona: Bundesliga verliert 150 Millionen Euro an TV-Geldern
30.01.20
3
Bezos pumpt weitere 1 Mrd. US-Dollar in Indien, aber Amazon bekommt die kalte Schulter