 

DXC Technology Completes Sale of U.S. State and Local Health and Human Services Business to Veritas Capital, Creating Gainwell Technologies

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 15:15  |  66   |   |   

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today announced that it has completed the sale of its U.S. State and Local Health and Human Services business to Veritas Capital, a leading investor in government and healthcare technology businesses, to form Gainwell Technologies.

DXC intends to use the net proceeds from the $5 billion cash consideration to strengthen its balance sheet and reduce debt by about $3.5 billion. Following the repayment of debt, DXC will have approximately $6.0 billion of total debt on its balance sheet and net-debt of about $3.0 billion.

“On behalf of everyone at DXC, I would like to thank our people who are joining Gainwell for their service and commitment to DXC. I would also like to thank our customers who are in great hands going forward,” said Mike Salvino, President and CEO, DXC. “I am very pleased that we have delivered on our plan in completing this transaction, which strengthens our balance sheet and allows us to bring the ‘new DXC’ to the market. Our focus on our people and our customers combined with our improved financial flexibility better positions DXC for long-term success.”

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Gainwell, and we thank DXC for its partnership and stewardship in establishing the company as a true technology leader,” said Ramzi Musallam, CEO and Managing Partner of Veritas Capital. “With the invigoration and focus of a standalone company, Gainwell is poised as an innovative partner in the evolving healthcare technology market. We are proud to build upon Gainwell’s deep heritage and experience to continue to support clients in achieving essential outcomes in their communities nationwide.”

Gainwell will operate as a standalone company with over 7,500 employees who support clients across 42 U.S. states and territories with offerings including Medicaid Management Information Systems (MMIS), fiscal agent services, program integrity, care management, immunization registry and eligibility services. With over 50 years of proven experience, Gainwell carries forward a reputation for technological innovation, service excellence and unparalleled industry expertise in offering clients scalable and flexible solutions for their most complex challenges. For more information on Gainwell, visit www.gainwelltechnologies.com.

Seite 1 von 3
DXC Technology Company Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Timestream
U.S. Department of Energy Advances Nuclear Stockpile Research and Simulations with 4X More Powerful ...
Veolia Welcomes the Conclusions of the Board of Directors Held Today by Engie
Bloom Energy Announces Upcoming Investor Event
UBS and Banco do Brasil Launch UBS BB Investment Bank and Unveil the Firm’s Leadership Team
Kandi America Outlines Blueprint for U.S. Market Strategy, Unveils Innovative Micro Hub Dealership ...
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.09.20
DXC-Technologie ernennt Führungskräfte zur Unterstützung des „neuen DXC“
24.09.20
DXC Technology Announces Leadership Appointments to Support the “new DXC"
16.09.20
DXC Technology Announces CFO, Paul Saleh, to Join U.S. State and Local Health and Human Services Business as CEO
10.09.20
DXC Technology Adds David Barnes and Raul Fernandez to Board of Directors
02.09.20
Topsail Re entscheidet sich für die durchgehende Plattform von DXC Technology für die Rückversicherungsadministration
02.09.20
Topsail Re Selects DXC Technology’s End-to-End Reinsurance Administration Platform

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.09.20
18
DXC - Ex-Hewlett Packard Enterprise-IT-Beratungs- und Dienstleistungsunternehmen