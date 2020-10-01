Blink Charging To Deploy 14 IQ 200 Charging Stations in Richmond, California

Miami Beach, FL, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK, BLNKW) ("Blink" or the "Company"), a leading owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has announced the sale and planned deployment of 14 IQ 200 charging station at five locations in the City of Richmond, California. Funds have been awarded to the City of Richmond by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District through the Transportation Fund for Clean Air program making this public EV access expansion project possible. The units are scheduled for installation at the ferry terminal building, the Bayview Library, the May Valley Fire Station, the Hilltop Fire Station, North Richmond Fire Station #62 and at the Port of Richmond, and will consist of several configuration options including dual-port, smart/kiosk, and advanced units. The first units are tentatively scheduled for installation at the ferry terminal building during National Drive Electric Week, from September 28 to October 4, 2020.



"California continues to lead the nation in the adoption of EV usage, and we're pleased that the City of Richmond has selected Blink to expand its EV infrastructure. One of our competitive advantages is our product's deployment flexibility. The City certainly represents how we can work together to find the perfect deployment configuration for each location," commented Brendan Jones, Chief Operating Officer of Blink Charging.

"We look forward to working with the City of Richmond on this deployment to expand the availability and convenience of their EV charging infrastructure. California has long been a strong market for our products. We look forward to future opportunities in the state, particularly as municipalities evaluate their EV framework in light of Governor Newsom's recent executive order banning the sale of new gas-powered passenger cars and pick-up trucks by 2035," Mr. Jones added.

Richmond Mayor Tom Butt stated, "Our City is committed to the ongoing transition to cleaner, environmentally friendly EVs, and we recognize that an important part of this evolution is our ability to provide reliable and convenient charging alternatives to our residents and visitors. Our goal is to truly become “electric city,” leading the region in charging infrastructure. Blink is an important part of meeting this goal. We're excited to finalize the installations and begin welcoming users to these new charging locations."