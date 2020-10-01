 

Blink Charging To Deploy 14 IQ 200 Charging Stations in Richmond, California

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2020, 15:15  |  42   |   |   

Miami Beach, FL, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK, BLNKW) ("Blink" or the "Company"), a leading owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has announced the sale and planned deployment of 14 IQ 200 charging station at five locations in the City of Richmond, California. Funds have been awarded to the City of Richmond by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District through the Transportation Fund for Clean Air program making this public EV access expansion project possible. The units are scheduled for installation at the ferry terminal building, the Bayview Library, the May Valley Fire Station, the Hilltop Fire Station, North Richmond Fire Station #62 and at the Port of Richmond, and will consist of several configuration options including dual-port, smart/kiosk, and advanced units. The first units are tentatively scheduled for installation at the ferry terminal building during National Drive Electric Week, from September 28 to October 4, 2020.

"California continues to lead the nation in the adoption of EV usage, and we're pleased that the City of Richmond has selected Blink to expand its EV infrastructure. One of our competitive advantages is our product's deployment flexibility. The City certainly represents how we can work together to find the perfect deployment configuration for each location," commented Brendan Jones, Chief Operating Officer of Blink Charging. 

"We look forward to working with the City of Richmond on this deployment to expand the availability and convenience of their EV charging infrastructure. California has long been a strong market for our products. We look forward to future opportunities in the state, particularly as municipalities evaluate their EV framework in light of Governor Newsom's recent executive order banning the sale of new gas-powered passenger cars and pick-up trucks by 2035," Mr. Jones added.

Richmond Mayor Tom Butt stated, "Our City is committed to the ongoing transition to cleaner, environmentally friendly EVs, and we recognize that an important part of this evolution is our ability to provide reliable and convenient charging alternatives to our residents and visitors. Our goal is to truly become “electric city,” leading the region in charging infrastructure. Blink is an important part of meeting this goal. We're excited to finalize the installations and begin welcoming users to these new charging locations."

Seite 1 von 2
Blink Charging Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Director Declaration
Selecta Biosciences and Sobi Announce Topline Data of SEL-212 from the Phase 2 COMPARE Trial ...
Zosano Pharma Receives Preliminary FDA Communication on Qtrypta NDA
Auxly Strengthens its Board and Announces Additional Steps on Path to Profitability
Zolgensma data including patients with more severe SMA at baseline further demonstrate therapeutic ...
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. Announces 15-Year Activated Carbon Supply Agreement with Cabot ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces The Official Mindleap Health Mobile App Launch in IOS and ...
Endeavour Silver Announces At-The-Market Offering of up to US$60 Million
California Gold Provides Corporate Update and Announces Leadership Changes
Enlivex Reports Positive Allocetra Trial Results in COVID-19 Patients in Severe/Critical Condition
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Director Declaration
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Blink Charging Company
25.09.20
Sustainable Westchester and Blink Charging Announce Working Partnership to Promote Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure in New York
24.09.20
Blink Applauds Governor Newsom’s Commitment to Electric Vehicles in California
23.09.20
ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Reminds Blink Charging Co. Investors of the Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – BLNK
22.09.20
Blink Sells or Deploys 539 EV Charging Stations Across 24 States and 4 Countries During Summer Covid-19 Lockdown
18.09.20
Blink Charging Announces Acquisition of BlueLA Carsharing Expanding Affordable Electric Vehicle Accessibility For Underserved Communities Across the City of Los Angeles
16.09.20
BLNK INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Blink Charging Co.
15.09.20
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Blink Charging Co. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
15.09.20
Blink Charging Co. to be Added to the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy Index
15.09.20
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Blink Charging Co. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.09.20
11
Blink Charging USA Ladestationen