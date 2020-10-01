 

American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020   

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) announced that it has declared a regular dividend of $0.50 per share of American Financial Group Common Stock. The dividend is payable on October 26, 2020 to holders of record on October 15, 2020. This dividend reflects a previously-announced 11.1% increase over the annual rate in effect since the fourth quarter of 2019.

About American Financial Group, Inc.

American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio with assets of approximately $70 billion as of June 30, 2020. Through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of traditional fixed and indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions, broker-dealer, and registered investment advisor markets. Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company.

Zeit Titel
28.09.20
American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Death of Board Member Ken Ambrecht
28.09.20
American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Agreement to Sell Run-off Lloyd’s-based Insurer, Neon
08.09.20
American Financial Group, Inc. Announces the Pricing of $200 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Subordinated Debentures Due 2060
02.09.20
American Financial Group, Inc. Management to Participate in the 2020 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Virtual Insurance Conference