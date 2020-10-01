CTO Realty Growth Board Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders for Vote in Connection With REIT Conversion

The close of business on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, has been set as the record date (the “Record Date”) for determining those shareholders entitled to vote at the Special Meeting. At the Special Meeting, shareholders will be asked to vote on: (i) a proposal to approve the previously announced merger (the “Merger”) of the Company with and into CTO NEWCO REIT, Inc. (“NEWCO”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, which the Company intends to implement in connection with the Company’s previously announced conversion to a real estate investment trust (“REIT”); and (ii) a proposal to approve the adjournment of the Special Meeting, if necessary or appropriate, for the purpose of soliciting additional votes for the approval of the Merger.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE American: CTO) (the “Company”) today announced that it will hold a special meeting of shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., Eastern Time for a vote in connection with the Company’s recently-announced REIT conversion. The Special Meeting will be conducted virtually on the Internet at www.meetingcenter.io/243211225 .

John P. Albright, President and CEO, stated, “We are pleased with our progress towards our previously-announced REIT conversion, and expect to accomplish the conversion prior to year-end 2020. We believe this proposed REIT conversion is an important step to unlock value to our shareholders by being in a more tax efficient structure and to pay meaningful annual dividends to our shareholders.”

About CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc., a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE). Visit the Company’s website at www.ctorealtygrowth.com.

You are encouraged to review the Company’s most recent investor presentations which are available on its website at www.ctorealtygrowth.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release (other than statements of historical fact) are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can typically be identified by words such as “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “will,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” and similar expressions, as well as variations or negatives of these words.