 

CTO Realty Growth Board Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders for Vote in Connection With REIT Conversion

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2020, 15:20  |  58   |   |   

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE American: CTO) (the “Company”) today announced that it will hold a special meeting of shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., Eastern Time for a vote in connection with the Company’s recently-announced REIT conversion. The Special Meeting will be conducted virtually on the Internet at www.meetingcenter.io/243211225.

The close of business on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, has been set as the record date (the “Record Date”) for determining those shareholders entitled to vote at the Special Meeting. At the Special Meeting, shareholders will be asked to vote on: (i) a proposal to approve the previously announced merger (the “Merger”) of the Company with and into CTO NEWCO REIT, Inc. (“NEWCO”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, which the Company intends to implement in connection with the Company’s previously announced conversion to a real estate investment trust (“REIT”); and (ii) a proposal to approve the adjournment of the Special Meeting, if necessary or appropriate, for the purpose of soliciting additional votes for the approval of the Merger.

John P. Albright, President and CEO, stated, “We are pleased with our progress towards our previously-announced REIT conversion, and expect to accomplish the conversion prior to year-end 2020. We believe this proposed REIT conversion is an important step to unlock value to our shareholders by being in a more tax efficient structure and to pay meaningful annual dividends to our shareholders.”

About CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc., a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE). Visit the Company’s website at www.ctorealtygrowth.com.

You are encouraged to review the Company’s most recent investor presentations which are available on its website at www.ctorealtygrowth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release (other than statements of historical fact) are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can typically be identified by words such as “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “will,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” and similar expressions, as well as variations or negatives of these words.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Director Declaration
Selecta Biosciences and Sobi Announce Topline Data of SEL-212 from the Phase 2 COMPARE Trial ...
Zosano Pharma Receives Preliminary FDA Communication on Qtrypta NDA
Auxly Strengthens its Board and Announces Additional Steps on Path to Profitability
Zolgensma data including patients with more severe SMA at baseline further demonstrate therapeutic ...
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. Announces 15-Year Activated Carbon Supply Agreement with Cabot ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces The Official Mindleap Health Mobile App Launch in IOS and ...
Endeavour Silver Announces At-The-Market Offering of up to US$60 Million
California Gold Provides Corporate Update and Announces Leadership Changes
Enlivex Reports Positive Allocetra Trial Results in COVID-19 Patients in Severe/Critical Condition
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Director Declaration
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...