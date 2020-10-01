 

Cinedigm Signs Digital Content Deal with Kanopy, Premium, Free-to-the-User Streaming Platform Available Through Partnered Universities and Libraries

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 15:30  |  42   |   |   

Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today a digital content partnership with Kanopy, a premium, free-to-the-user streaming platform available through partnered universities and libraries. Available to Kanopy users nationwide starting October 1, the content agreement offers 24 of Cinedigm’s esteemed films from genres spanning across documentaries to comedies and horror.

“Kanopy offers consumers physically or virtually visiting educational institutions and libraries with direct access to a catalog of titles that entertain, enrich and engage audiences,” said Yolanda Macias, Executive Vice President, Cinedigm Entertainment Group. “Cinedigm is thrilled to partner with Kanopy to increase accessibility of our films to library members.”

A partnership that will contribute to Kanopy’s existing collection of world-renowned and award-winning titles, Cinedigm offerings include:

  • A Brave Heart: The Lizzie Velasquez Story - An award-winning documentary following Lizzie’s triumphant journey to the other side of bullying, encouraging a more positive online environment.
  • Life - Starring Robert Pattinson (Tenet) as the iconic James Dean, the biopic trails a LIFE Magazine photographer as he documents a pivotal moment in Dean’s life, making history.
  • New York, I Love You – Featuring an all-star cast including Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born), Shia LaBeouf (Honey Boy), Natalie Portman (Black Swan) and more, the film follows 11 love stories set in one of the most loved and hated cities of the world.
  • The Falling – In time for Halloween, Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”) stars in this horror-thriller set in a strict 1969 English girls' school after a tragedy occurs and a mysterious fainting epidemic breaks out.
  • The Look of Silence - The Academy Award-nominated documentary features a family that survived the Indonesian genocide as they confront the men who killed their brother.

“Kanopy presents its patrons and students with the best in cinema, including diverse, powerful and enriching films from around the globe,” said Jason Tyrrell, VP of Content at Kanopy. “Our partnership with Cinedigm further strengthens our offering, bringing their exceptional selection of high-quality films onto the platform.”

The following Cinedigm collection will be made available to Kanopy users starting in October:

  • A Brave Heart: The Lizzie Velasquez Story
  • Air Guitar Nation
  • American Promise
  • Blood Brother
  • Crips And Bloods: Made In America
  • Gay Sex in the ‘70s
  • Genghis Blues
  • If You Build It
  • It Happened Here
  • Last Call At The Oasis
  • Life
  • Narco Cultura
  • New York, I Love You
  • Night Moves
  • Our Nixon
  • Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer
  • Remote Area Medical
  • The Dog
  • The English Teacher
  • The Falling
  • The Keeping Room
  • The Look of Silence
  • The Tribe
  • The World Before Her

Kanopy users can visit Kanopy.com to receive access to Cinedigm’s full collection of films.

ABOUT KANOPY

Kanopy is a premium, free-to-the-user entertainment streaming platform available through universities and libraries. Through partnerships with iconic film companies such as A24, Criterion Collection, Paramount, PBS and Kino Lorber, amongst others, Kanopy’s critically-acclaimed catalog provides thousands of the world’s finest documentaries, award-winning titles, must-see classics, world cinema, contemporary favorites and kids programming to public library members, and students and professors at participating institutions, funded through state-aided supplementary programs and tuition. The Kanopy app is available on all major streaming devices, including Apple TV, iOS, Android, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and Roku. For more information, please visit www.kanopy.com.

ABOUT  CINEDIGM

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies.

For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

Cinedigm Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Timestream
U.S. Department of Energy Advances Nuclear Stockpile Research and Simulations with 4X More Powerful ...
Veolia Welcomes the Conclusions of the Board of Directors Held Today by Engie
Bloom Energy Announces Upcoming Investor Event
UBS and Banco do Brasil Launch UBS BB Investment Bank and Unveil the Firm’s Leadership Team
Kandi America Outlines Blueprint for U.S. Market Strategy, Unveils Innovative Micro Hub Dealership ...
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:00 Uhr
Cinedigm Executive Erick Opeka, President of Digital Networks, to Participate in a Panel During Streaming Media West Connect 2020
30.09.20
Cinedigm Releases The FANtastical Horror UNDER CONTROLL on Digital and DVD October 6
29.09.20
Cinedigm Releases the Hilarious Comedy CANADIAN STRAIN Available Now on Digital and DVD
25.09.20
Cinedigm’s Upcoming Release THE CALL Gets Nationwide Theatrical & Drive-in Release on October 2
22.09.20
Cinedigm and AudPop Announce “Shorts Channel,” a Streaming Channel Featuring the Best Short Films From Around the World
18.09.20
The Bob Ross Channel Available Now on Redbox’s Free Live TV Streaming Service
17.09.20
Cinedigm to Launch Free, Ad-supported CONtv Anime on Theta Network
16.09.20
Cinedigm Inks Multi-Year U.S. Content Deal With Nelvana
14.09.20
WILD DAZE to Premiere on the Laemmle Virtual Cinema
14.09.20
Cinedigm and Party Crashers Media Join Forces for First Ever Progressive OTT Channel

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.09.20
2
Cinedigm Corporation (CIDM) noch investieren ?