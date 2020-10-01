 

CBTS Partners With Microsoft Teams to Securely Connect Remote Workers at Enterprise Scale

01.10.2020   

CBTS is pleased to announce its CBTS Microsoft Direct Route Services, which unify user communications and collaboration by connecting CBTS Cisco hosted voice solutions and legacy on-premises phone infrastructures to Microsoft Teams.

The Solution integrates Teams with a hardened voice core built on the Cisco Broadworks platform, giving enterprises the ability to integrate their voice and collaboration solutions into one communications stream, while giving users access to advanced voice applications like integrated omni-channel contact centers, AI-powered IVR, advanced reporting and analytics, call recording, e911, and mass notification solutions.

Deployments are tailored to specific requirements, delivering quick access to the Office 365 apps, files, and services team members need while maintaining security, compliance, and manageability across all locations.

"The ways organizations conduct business have changed with the steady rise of remote working, and that's only accelerated in 2020. Employees not only seek greater work-life balance, but it's a necessity during the pandemic, and technology needs to keep up," said Tony King, CBTS Chief Communications Architect.

"Enterprises need to keep their employees successful and connected, and by integrating reliable, stable, and secure enterprise phone systems with Microsoft Teams, we can help clients do that. Giving enterprises a reliable integrated communications and collaborations solution, along with all the integrated advanced voice applications we offer, is required – especially for larger organizations.”

By combining these Microsoft and Cisco best of breed technologies, organizations unlock numerous benefits:

  • Multiple call flow combinations to take advantage of existing communications infrastructure and minimize reliance on personal devices to conduct business.
  • Multiple delivery models allow for organizations to utilize OTT, SD-WAN, NaaS, MPLS, VPLS, or NNI depending on their needs.
  • Overlay advanced PBX features like call reporting, call recording, AI-enabled Interactive Voice Response (IVR), and AI-powered analytics.
  • Integrated Omnichannel contact center.
  • Common dial plan allowing extension dialing between legacy systems and Microsoft Teams users, with local calling and pooled long distance usage included.
  • Automated disaster recovery and business continuity planning.
  • Emergency mass notification and paging is a fully integrated solution.
  • Dynamically routed 911 services with full caller detail.
  • 24x7x365 U.S. based support.

With guidance and hands-on implementation from CBTS engineers, clients can consolidate licensing, decommission unused hardware, and convert unknown capital expenditures into a fixed monthly expense, with CBTS dedicated project managers, account executives, and support staff available to help along the way.

"We're thrilled to deliver CBTS Microsoft Direct Route Services for clients who need next-generation communications and collaboration tools for their remote workers," added Greg Wheeler, Senior Vice President of U.S. Sales & Global Programs for CBTS.

"As a Microsoft Gold Partner and a Cisco Gold Partner, we're uniquely positioned to design, deliver, implement, and provide 24x7x365 support for the secure communications and collaboration infrastructure businesses need to thrive today and into the post-pandemic era.”

Learn more about how to maximize your organization's communications and collaboration potential for today's remote workforce with CBTS Microsoft Direct Route Services.

About CBTS

CBTS serves enterprise and midmarket clients in all industries across the United States and Canada. From Unified Communications to Cloud Services and beyond, CBTS combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions that drive business outcomes, improve operational efficiency, mitigate risk, and reduce costs for its clients. For more information, please visit www.cbts.com.

